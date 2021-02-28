Haryana: Khap Panchayats Increase Milk Prices To Rs 100 Per Litre In Protest Against Farm Laws, Fuel Prices

Khap Panchayats in Haryana on Saturday announced that they will sell milk at ₹100 per litre to government co-operative societies in protest against the controversial farm laws and rising fuel prices.

"We have decided to give milk at a price of ₹100 per litre. We urge dairy farmers to sell milk at the same price to government co-operative societies,' said a Panchayat spokesperson to media.

Many people were seen protesting in Hisar against the increasing petrol and diesel prices, coupled with their anger over contentious farm laws.



The protest has come weeks after Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cited "less fuel production by manufacturing countries to gain more profit" as one of the reasons for the hike in fuel price.

He had said that the international market had reduced fuel production, and manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. "This is making the consumer countries suffer," added Pradhan.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding scrapping of the farm laws farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

