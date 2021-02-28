Haryana: Khap Panchayats Increase Milk Prices To Rs 100 Per Litre In Protest Against Farm Laws, Fuel Prices

Rakshitha R
Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.
Many people were seen protesting in Hisar against the increasing petrol and diesel prices, coupled with their anger over contentious farm laws.
Haryana: Khap panchayat in Hisar decided to increase rate of milk against farm laws & rising fuel prices— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021
"We've decided to give milk at the price of Rs 100/litre. We urge dairy farmers to sell milk at same price to govt cooperative societies," said Panchayat Spox (27.02) pic.twitter.com/hmfdw70BNg
