Trending

Haryana: Khap Panchayats Increase Milk Prices To Rs 100 Per Litre In Protest Against Farm Laws, Fuel Prices

The protest has come weeks after Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cited "less fuel production by manufacturing countries to gain more profit" as one of the reasons for the hike in fuel price.

The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana   |   28 Feb 2021 9:23 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-28T14:55:12+05:30
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Haryana: Khap Panchayats Increase Milk Prices To Rs 100 Per Litre In Protest Against Farm Laws, Fuel Prices

Image Caption: Khap Panchayats in Haryana on Saturday announced that it will sell milk at ₹100 per litre to government co-operative societies. 

Khap Panchayats in Haryana on Saturday announced that they will sell milk at ₹100 per litre to government co-operative societies in protest against the controversial farm laws and rising fuel prices.
"We have decided to give milk at a price of ₹100 per litre. We urge dairy farmers to sell milk at the same price to government co-operative societies,' said a Panchayat spokesperson to media.

Many people were seen protesting in Hisar against the increasing petrol and diesel prices, coupled with their anger over contentious farm laws.

The protest has come weeks after Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cited "less fuel production by manufacturing countries to gain more profit" as one of the reasons for the hike in fuel price.
He had said that the international market had reduced fuel production, and manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. "This is making the consumer countries suffer," added Pradhan.
Meanwhile, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding scrapping of the farm laws farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Also Read: Jharkhand: Indian Forest Officer Turns 'Maoist Hotspot' Of Kuru Region Into 'Tourism Hub'

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian