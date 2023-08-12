Haryana Govt Rejects "Ethnic Cleansing Charge", CJI To Hear Nuh Demolitions Case

The Haryana government has refuted allegations that a demolition drive in the violence-affected district of Nuh was conducted without following due procedure and was an attempt at "ethnic cleansing." The case, which has garnered attention due to concerns of targeted actions against a particular community, was referred to the Chief Justice's court by the bench hearing the case. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier halted the demolition of "illegally-constructed" buildings in Nuh after communal violence had broken out in the area.

During the hearing before the division bench of Justices Arun Palli and Jagmohan Bansal, Haryana's Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal asserted that proper legal procedures were adhered to and that the government did not engage in any form of ethnic cleansing. He emphasized that the government treats all citizens equally and follows the established procedure before undertaking any demolition. The government is preparing to submit a written reply to the court on the next hearing date. Sabharwal clarified that the demolition drive can proceed as there is no injunction against it, reported Economic Times.

Earlier, Justices G S Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeevan had put a halt to the demolition drive after taking notice of news reports. They had questioned whether the demolition was being carried out without proper orders and notices, suggesting that law and order issues were being exploited to carry out demolitions without adherence to due process. They also raised concerns about potential ethnic cleansing disguised as law enforcement actions. The court had asked the Haryana government to provide information on the number of buildings demolished in Nuh and Gurugram, along with details on any issued notices.

The Nuh administration maintained that the demolished buildings were illegal and that notices were issued prior to the demolitions. Officials also noted that some of the destroyed structures belonged to those involved in the violence and that stones were thrown from some of these buildings. The Nuh violence had erupted after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked, leading to the deaths of five people, including two home guards. The violence subsequently spread to Gurugram, resulting on an attack on mosque.

Haryana's Home Minister, Anil Vij, had justified the use of bulldozers during the unrest, stating that they were "part of the treatment" in addressing the situation. The ongoing case highlights the intricate balance between enforcing law and order and ensuring that proper legal procedures are followed to maintain social harmony.

Demolitions In Nuh

A group of masked men on motorcycles allegedly vandalized several shops and injured a few people at two locations in Panipat, Haryana. This incident occurred after authorities in the Nuh district carried out a demolition drive to remove illegal structures, from where stones were reportedly pelted on a religious procession in the previous week.

The demolition drive in Nuh was initiated in response to communal clashes, and during the fourth day of the drive, 162 illegally built permanent and 591 makeshift structures were razed, clearing 57.5 acres of land across 37 sites of encroachments. AAP leader Javed Ahmed denied any involvement in the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, Pradeep Sharma, during the violence in Nuh.

As part of security measures, banks and ATMs in Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, and Pingawan were allowed to open for a short time on Sunday. The partial relaxation of the curfew in the Nuh district was extended by one extra hour. In connection with the communal violence in Nuh district, the Haryana Police arrested several Rohingya refugees.

The Superintendent of Police, Narender Bijarniya, mentioned that some Rohingya refugees had illegally occupied the land of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran in Tauru, and some were identified for pelting stones on the religious procession. The situation remains tense in the affected areas as authorities continue to address the aftermath of the violence.

AAP leader Javed Ahmed further called allegations of his involvement in the murder of Sham a “political propaganda" and an attempt to malign his as well as the party’s image. The Haryana Police has formed four teams to investigate the violence that occurred in the Nuh district last week. The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khagata, has decided to continue the ban on internet services in the area until the situation normalizes. An additional one hour has been added to the public's movement from the day the curfew is lifted.

