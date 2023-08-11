Meitei, Kuki MLA Write To PM Modi, Make Opposite Demands For Assam Rifles

The ethnic complexities of Manipur have become increasingly pronounced as Meitei and Kuki MLAs express contrasting views on the presence of Assam Rifles, the country's oldest paramilitary force, within the strife-affected state. The state has witnessed a divisive debate among legislators.

In a noteworthy development, 40 legislators, predominantly Meiteis, have called for the removal of Assam Rifles from Manipur. These lawmakers advocate for replacing them with trusted Central forces and state security to ensure peace, security, and stability. Their memorandum also emphasizes the importance of disarmament to halt violence in the peripheral areas. Moreover, they've demanded the withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with Kuki militant groups, the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the reinforcement of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs). The opposition to a 'separate administration' by Kuki groups is a significant aspect of their stance.

Conversely, 10 Kuki MLAs have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, imploring him not to remove Assam Rifles from Manipur. They believe the paramilitary force has demonstrated unbiased performance in maintaining peace and security. These tribal representatives express concern over the potential harm to safety and security should Assam Rifles be withdrawn. Their memorandum also underscores the need to control state forces, curbing their powers and ensuring they respect the Buffer Zones manned by Central Paramilitary forces.

"There has been large-scale foreign infiltration with arms and ammunition into the state. So, the Central forces should proactively engage with them. There has been a non-stop conflict between the State/Central forces and these insurgent armed groups In the state for the last 3 months," the memorandum said as per a report in India Today.

The ongoing conflict traces back to ethnic clashes that erupted in the state in May. A 'Tribal Solidarity March' triggered these clashes, as the hill districts protested against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis constitute about 53 percent of Manipur's population, primarily residing in the Imphal Valley. Meanwhile, Naga and Kuki tribes constitute slightly over 40 percent and predominantly reside in the hill districts.

The complexity of the situation becomes evident in the demands and concerns raised by the two groups of MLAs. The Assam Rifles, having been embroiled in controversies and accusations, are central to the discussions. Meitei MLAs advocate for their removal, citing the need for more neutral forces, while Kuki MLAs argue for their continued presence as guarantors of tribal security.

Kuki People's Alliance Withdraws Support To Govt

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), a political group with two members in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, has announced the withdrawal of its support to the BJP-led government in the state. The decision was conveyed through a statement issued by KPA president Tongmang Haokip on Sunday evening. The KPA cited the ongoing unrest and turmoil in the state as the reason for their decision to withdraw support, stating that continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, is no longer fruitful.

The withdrawal of support renders the previous backing of the KPA to the Manipur government null and void. The KPA was formed in 2022 and contested Assembly elections for the first time in the same year, winning two seats. During the government formation process after the elections, the KPA extended its support to the BJP. Additionally, the KPA was among the 38 parties that attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi last month.

In the current Manipur Assembly, the KPA's two MLAs are Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Chinlunthang, representing Saikul and Singhat constituencies. The Assembly also includes eight other MLAs from the Kuki community, all from the BJP, including two ministers. While these BJP-affiliated MLAs have been openly at odds with the Biren Singh government, they continue to be part of the government, reported The Indian Express. Amidst the escalating situation, the Manipur Assembly is set to convene on August 21.

However, one of the BJP MLAs from Churachandpur, LM Khaute, stated that he would be unable to attend the session due to the prevailing law and order situation. He further highlighted that the ongoing violence and the lack of resolution to demands made by the Kuki community for a separate administration make it difficult for all the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs to attend the session.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei organization, has declared a "social boycott" of the Manipur government, its MLAs, and functionaries with immediate effect. COCOMI accused the government of failing to convene a special Assembly session to address the ongoing crisis in the state. The boycott call comes shortly after the state Cabinet's recommendation to the Governor of Manipur for the fourth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to be convened on August 21.

