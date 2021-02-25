'Hug A Cow And Cure Your Disease': This NGO In Haryana Is Set To Launch Cow Cuddling Centre

Days after the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) announced a 'Gau Vigyan' or 'Cow Science' examination to spread awareness about the indigenous cow and its qualities, an NGO in Gurugram is all set to open up a cow cuddling centre.

The idea of Kamdhenu Gowdham and Arogya Sansthan's cow cuddling centre, if one may ask, is to cuddle a cow and forget all your problems.

"When we see a quiet person in India, it is said that his or her nature is like a cow-mother," a statement released by the NGO read.

The centre in Haryana's Tauru will be inaugurated on February 28. The cow cuddling centre includes practices like touching the cow-mother, hugging, sitting with support, caressing the body of the cow mother, and to breathe with it.

The NGO believes that an Indian cow should be called "the world mother".





Feeling Low? Hug A Cow!

"Cow cuddling not only cures respiratory diseases, blood pressure, spinal pain, heart problem, depression but also sadness, anxiety and all kinds of tensions," the statement reads.



Cow cuddling can ensure a healthy mind and boost self-confidence, it adds.

"Heart-rate of the mother-cow is very low, therefore, one gets peacefulness in her vicinity," it says, adding that the method is called 'Cow-Munication' or 'communication with cow mother'.

"When one lies on the lap of his or her mother, he or she forgets all their problems. Similarly, when one hugs cow mother, then also one forgets his worries," the NGO says.

According to the NGO, cow cuddling is a very prevalent practise in several countries including the United States, Netherland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The NGO claims one has to spend, up to Rs 22,000 for a 90 minutes cow cuddling therapy in the US, however, at the Kamdhenu Gowdham and Arogya Sansthan, one can do it for free to enjoy the benefits.

Cow Cuddling-New Wellness Trend?

Cow cuddling, or "koe knuffelen" in Dutch has recently emerged as a new wellness trend across the world. Studies suggest that cow cuddling can boost positivity and reduce stress by boosting oxytocin in humans, the hormone released in social bonding.

In some countries, resting against one of the cows, giving them a backrub or even getting licked is considered to be a part of the therapeutic practice.

The NGO, led by retired IAS officer and ex-Chairman of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) SP Gupta, claims it can cure multiple lifestyle and health diseases.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Sachin Deol, Project Engineer said, "We focus on conservation of indigenous cows, thereby promoting PM Modi's idea of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'".

Deol also said that the cow cuddling centre offers shelter to cows that can be slaughtered. He said that the initiative will also boost tourism in the area.

Promoting the cow cuddling initiative, Deol said that the therapy has already been tried on several members of the Kamdhenu Gowdham and Arogya Sansthan and has achieved positive results.

After making elaborate claims, Deol also said that all the research behind the cow cuddling therapy methods has been conducted at their NGO, however, there is no guarantee of any positive results as "every human body reacts differently".

Cow Science, Cow Cuddling, What Next?

The cow cuddling centre comes soon after the "cow science" exam made headlines for promoting unsubstantiated claims about cows.

The study material for the examination consisted of unscientific claims, including- the occurrence of earthquakes due to cow slaughter. Among other unverified claims, the syllabus mentioned that the colour of Indian cow milk is light yellow as it has traces of gold in it.

Highlighting the benefits of cow dung, the syllabus mentioned: "In 1984, more than 20,000 people died due to gas leaks in Bhopal. People living in houses with cow dung coated walls were not affected."

The study material also mentioned "karma" as a deterrent for cow slaughter for beef consumption.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had also promoted the exam and ordered all vice-chancellors of universities across the country to "encourage" students to appear for ''Gau Vigyan''. The exam has now been cancelled after widespread criticism.

