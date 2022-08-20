All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Shocking! Haryana Cop Arrested For Demanding Sexual Favours From Disabled Woman

Image Credit: Pexels

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Shocking! Haryana Cop Arrested For Demanding Sexual Favours From Disabled Woman

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Haryana,  20 Aug 2022 9:49 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

In a recent case of law enforcers violating the laws, a Haryana cop has been booked for demanding sexual favours from a disabled woman who had approached the officer to file an FIR against her in-laws. 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Sub-inspector Jagdish Chand, posted in a district of Haryana, has been arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a complainant. The complainant had gone to the police station to file a case against her in-laws and was mistreated by the officer who demanded bribes and sexual favours from her on repeated occasions. Officials were able to detain the accused officer due to the supporting evidence recorded by the complainant.

The First FIR Filed

The disabled woman had gone to the Firozpur Jhirka police station to file a complaint against her in-laws. As per the FIR, her in-laws had allegedly abused her and robbed her of her valuables. Later on, she was forced out of the house, following which she moved to her maternal home and has been living there for over a year.

Despite having filed the FIR, the station did not take any action against the accused and instead allegedly harassed the complainant over demands for bribes and sexual favours. The SI contacted the woman over and again under the pretence of contacting her in regard to the FIR and instead sent explicit and offensive messages to her.

The Second FIR Filed Against The Police In Charge

In a second complaint filed by the disabled woman, she requested necessary action to be taken against the investigating officer Jagdish Chand for dereliction of his duties. In regard to the first case that the woman had filed, the officer initially demanded ₹1 lakh from her. After which, he threatened to spoil the case if she did not oblige to his demands for sexual favours. NDTV also reported that the woman accused the inspector of making Whatsapp video calls to her where he would speak to her in an abusive or sexually explicit manner.

Having collected sufficient evidence in the form of recorded audio conversations, video calls, and messages, she approached the police station to file a complaint against Jagadish Chand. After verifying the evidence provided, the officer was charged under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67-A of the Information Technology Act at Firozpur Zhirka police station on August 18. The law enforcer was presented in court on August 19, following which he was remanded to judicial custody.

Also Read: Haryana: Crimes Against Women Increased By 27% Between 2014 and 2018

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Haryana 
crimes against women 
corruption 
Disabled Persons 
Harassment Case 

Must Reads

Shocking! Haryana Cop Arrested For Demanding Sexual Favours From Disabled Woman
First Ever Drug For Early Breast Cancer Treatment Receives Approval In India
Revolutionising Agrarian Sector: Jharkhand Becomes First State To Introduce Blockchain Tech In Farming
Assam CM Announces 4 Hour Shutdown Of Internet Services To Curb Malpractices During Exams
Similar Posts
Mahatma Gandhi Statue Outside A New York Hindu Temple Vandalised In Possible Hate Crime: Reports
Trending

Mahatma Gandhi Statue Outside A New York Hindu Temple Vandalised In Possible Hate Crime: Reports

The Logical Indian Crew
Fair Fares & Safe Travel! Indias First Government-Owned Online Taxi Service Launched In Kerala
Trending

Fair Fares & Safe Travel! India's First Government-Owned Online Taxi Service Launched In Kerala

The Logical Indian Crew
Cyber Safety A Priority! Know How Important Cyber Security Has Become In Todays Era
Trending

Cyber Safety A Priority! Know How Important Cyber Security Has Become In Today's Era

Ronit Kumar Singh
Bilkis Bano Case: Over 6,000 Signatories Urge Supreme Court To Revoke Remission Of Rape, Murder Convicts
Trending

Bilkis Bano Case: Over 6,000 Signatories Urge Supreme Court To Revoke Remission Of Rape, Murder...

The Logical Indian Crew
After Victim Shaming In Previous Ruling, Kerala Judge Grants Bail To Accused In Sexual Harassment Case
Trending

After Victim Shaming In Previous Ruling, Kerala Judge Grants Bail To Accused In Sexual Harassment...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X