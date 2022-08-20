Shocking! Haryana Cop Arrested For Demanding Sexual Favours From Disabled Woman

Sub-inspector Jagdish Chand, posted in a district of Haryana, has been arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a complainant. The complainant had gone to the police station to file a case against her in-laws and was mistreated by the officer who demanded bribes and sexual favours from her on repeated occasions. Officials were able to detain the accused officer due to the supporting evidence recorded by the complainant.

The First FIR Filed

The disabled woman had gone to the Firozpur Jhirka police station to file a complaint against her in-laws. As per the FIR, her in-laws had allegedly abused her and robbed her of her valuables. Later on, she was forced out of the house, following which she moved to her maternal home and has been living there for over a year.

Despite having filed the FIR, the station did not take any action against the accused and instead allegedly harassed the complainant over demands for bribes and sexual favours. The SI contacted the woman over and again under the pretence of contacting her in regard to the FIR and instead sent explicit and offensive messages to her.

The Second FIR Filed Against The Police In Charge

In a second complaint filed by the disabled woman, she requested necessary action to be taken against the investigating officer Jagdish Chand for dereliction of his duties. In regard to the first case that the woman had filed, the officer initially demanded ₹1 lakh from her. After which, he threatened to spoil the case if she did not oblige to his demands for sexual favours. NDTV also reported that the woman accused the inspector of making Whatsapp video calls to her where he would speak to her in an abusive or sexually explicit manner.

Having collected sufficient evidence in the form of recorded audio conversations, video calls, and messages, she approached the police station to file a complaint against Jagadish Chand. After verifying the evidence provided, the officer was charged under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67-A of the Information Technology Act at Firozpur Zhirka police station on August 18. The law enforcer was presented in court on August 19, following which he was remanded to judicial custody.

