'They Need To Plan Better': Union Health Minister Blames States For Issue With Vaccine Supply

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, July 1, said several state politicians are making irresponsible statements regarding the vaccination against COVID, which is now centralised.





I'm seeing irresponsible statements from various leaders regarding #LargestVaccineDrive



Stating facts below so people can judge intentions of these leaders



👉After GoI provided 75% of vaccines available for free, vaccination speed picked up & 11.50 cr doses were given in June — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 1, 2021





👉If there are issues in states, it shows that they need to better plan their #vaccination drives. Intra-state planning & logistics are the responsibility of the states



👉I request these leaders to desist from their shameless urge to play politics even in the midst of a pandemic — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 1, 2021

'Focus On Governance'

Dismissing criticism that despite the Centre now taking over the vaccination process, there is a crunch, Vardhan said that if there is any issue in any particular state, they need to better plan their drives, reported Hindustan Times. In some tweets, the Health Minister also said that the pace of vaccination has picked up after the revision of the policy last month. He urged the state political leaders to focus on governance instead. He further added that under the revised vaccine policy, the states were informed in advance of their future supply.

Meanwhile, multiple states, including West Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, are facing shortages of COVID vaccines. In fact, on July 1, vaccination remained suspended across 281 civic-run centres and 20 government-run centres in Mumbai due to a shortage of stock. Similarly, the inoculation drive was suspended in 16 of the 30 districts in Odisha.

