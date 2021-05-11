'COVID-19 Positive Tahsildar Kills Self': Harrowing Stories As Karnataka Overtakes Maharashtra In COVID-19 Cases

As Karnataka overtakes Maharashtra by being at the top of the country with the highest infection spread on a single day, the air of melancholy has spread across the state with COVID-19 patients running from pillar to post scouting for beds and oxygen cylinders.

On Monday, May 10 evening, Maharashtra's tally stood at 37,236 cases while Karnataka clocked 39,305 cases.

The relatives of COVID-19 patients are venturing all possible ways to find intensive care units (ICU), beds, oxygen cylinders and remdesivir injections for their loved ones. Recently, two families landed each in front of the chief minister BS Yediyurappa's residence and Vidhan Soudha seeking beds.

This apart, a retired deputy tahsildar, who'd tested positive for COVID-19, allegedly shot himself dead inside his car at his Belenahalli plantation near here on Monday, May 10. The deceased has been identified as Somlanaik.

In the death note, he had stated that he was responsible for spreading COVID-19 among his family members and that he cannot see anything happening to his family members. Hence decided to end his life.

Somlanaik is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Recently, a total of 24 patients died in Chamarajanagar district, 175 kilometres from Bengaluru, on Sunday, after hospitals ran out of oxygen. According to the district administration, as many as 12 patients died due to lack of oxygen, while others died of co-morbid conditions.

As many as 6 patients died in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi allegedly due to lack of oxygen last week.

In many instances, hundreds of people died in the state due to lack of oxygen supply and ICU beds. However, many good samaritans have come forward to help the ailing COVID-19 patients, not only in the state but across the country. However, people tend to be still living in fear.

The Karnataka police have resorted to lathi-charge against the violators of COVID-19 norms. They are keeping strict surveillance and kept a check over vehicular movement amid lockdown in the state.

