All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Netizens Laud Haldirams Staff For Her Amazing Restraint After Reporter Questions Urdu Description On Packaging

Image Credits: The Indian Express, Twitter, Haldiram's

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Netizens Laud Haldiram's Staff For Her Amazing Restraint After Reporter Questions 'Urdu' Description On Packaging

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  6 April 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

In the viral clip, the reporter got into a verbal altercation with an outlet manager and attempted to accost her on a Haldiram’s product packaging holding instructions that she claims are written in Urdu.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amid the hijab row, halal meat and Azaan debate, Haldiram's has come under discussion on Twitter after a video went viral wherein a TV reporter from an Indian news channel was seen heckling an employee in one of its stores.

In the viral clip, the reporter got into a verbal altercation with an outlet manager and attempted to accost her on a Haldiram's product packaging holding instructions that she claims are written in Urdu. The reporter claims that the outlet has tried to "hide" or "promote" something by writing the instruction in Urdu, News18 reported.

The outlet manager retorts and says, "Ma'am if you want to have it, you can have it. If you don't want to have it, you can leave it here and go."

She also asked the reporter if people from three communities in India come to the outlet, who may know three languages- English, Hindi, Urdu- why she (the reporter) was hell-bent on reading only the Urdu prescription. "Aap ko Urdu hi kyun padhni hain, ma'am? English aur Hindi bhi hain wahan pe aap ke liye," she tells the reporter. A man in uniform, presumably a police official, can also be seen at some points in the clip.

Netizens React To Controversy

The episode drew widespread condemnation on social media, with some suggesting the writing on the packet is Arabic and is there because it is exported to the Middle East, while others supplied examples of everything from Indian Railways signages to currency notes using Urdu text, NDTV reported.



Reportedly, the instruction was printed on 'Falhari Mixture' packaging. The front of the packaging is written in English, while a part of the description on the back is purportedly in Arabic. The pack also holds the 'vegetarian' symbol.

Also Read: Concerning! Household Out-Of-Pocket Expenses On Health Services Plunge 55 Million Indians Into Poverty

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Haldiram 
Haldiram controversy 
Haldiram Urdu controversy 
Haldiram packaging 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X