Netizens Laud Haldiram's Staff For Her Amazing Restraint After Reporter Questions 'Urdu' Description On Packaging

Amid the hijab row, halal meat and Azaan debate, Haldiram's has come under discussion on Twitter after a video went viral wherein a TV reporter from an Indian news channel was seen heckling an employee in one of its stores.

In the viral clip, the reporter got into a verbal altercation with an outlet manager and attempted to accost her on a Haldiram's product packaging holding instructions that she claims are written in Urdu. The reporter claims that the outlet has tried to "hide" or "promote" something by writing the instruction in Urdu, News18 reported.

The outlet manager retorts and says, "Ma'am if you want to have it, you can have it. If you don't want to have it, you can leave it here and go."



She also asked the reporter if people from three communities in India come to the outlet, who may know three languages- English, Hindi, Urdu- why she (the reporter) was hell-bent on reading only the Urdu prescription. "Aap ko Urdu hi kyun padhni hain, ma'am? English aur Hindi bhi hain wahan pe aap ke liye," she tells the reporter. A man in uniform, presumably a police official, can also be seen at some points in the clip.

Netizens React To Controversy

The episode drew widespread condemnation on social media, with some suggesting the writing on the packet is Arabic and is there because it is exported to the Middle East, while others supplied examples of everything from Indian Railways signages to currency notes using Urdu text, NDTV reported.

Amazing restraint by the Haldiram staff. BTW, Sudarshan's 'sherni' should know that it's Arabic and not Urdu. Haldiram exports to muliple Muslim majority countries who buy Indian products without discrimination.pic.twitter.com/jic6ASOo15 — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) April 5, 2022





Here is some Urdu text. Will this reporter go to the Railways and ask what it is about? #Haldirams pic.twitter.com/DGZ8KDUoXv — Drama Prasad Mukherjee (@KSasiKL1987) April 5, 2022

This is sheer harassment, that too in front of the police. The nation has regressed so much in the last few years... The 'reporter' won't ask questions on mehengai, unemployment with this josh!



Kudos to the Haldiram staff for standing up to this Bully.pic.twitter.com/axGtWJGziw — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) April 6, 2022





Reportedly, the instruction was printed on 'Falhari Mixture' packaging. The front of the packaging is written in English, while a part of the description on the back is purportedly in Arabic. The pack also holds the 'vegetarian' symbol.

