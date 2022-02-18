All section
Why Gurugram Housing Society Built By State-Owned Firm Was Declared Unsafe, Just 4 Yrs After Possession?

Image Credits: News18

Why Gurugram Housing Society Built By State-Owned Firm Was Declared Unsafe, Just 4 Yrs After Possession?

Haryana,  18 Feb 2022 12:06 PM GMT

The NBCC (National Building Construction Corporation) Green View in Sector 37 D, having over 700 flats, was deemed unsafe in 2021 after a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The residents have now been asked to vacate the condominium by March 1.

The Gurugram administration on Wednesday, February 16, announced that it will demolish a housing society constructed by the state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, after it was declared unsafe for habitation.

The NBCC (National Building Construction Corporation) Green View in Sector 37 D, having over 700 flats, was deemed unsafe in 2021 after a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The residents have now been asked to vacate the condominium by March 1.

Alternate Accomodation To Residents

Confirming "structural and construction lapses", Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the Government of India enterprise will provide alternate accommodation to the residents and rent for those willing to move to flats of their choice with the same parameters, NDTV reported.

The decision was taken following a meeting with 140 flat owners and officials from NBCC (India) Ltd. The move to demolish the society comes days after two women died when a portion of a housing complex named Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed.

"We have decided in the interest of the residents and consensus between them and the building authority NBCC. We will oversee their compensation and rehabilitation," Yadav said.

NBCC (India) chairman and managing director PK Gupta said the firm "truly understood the plight of the flat owners".

It is appalling as to how a society of 700-800 flats could deteriorate in four to five years. The IIT Delhi team said high chloride levels in water lead to corrosion. After the first inspection, we wanted to get it repaired, but COVID-19 pandemic and then rains led to waterlogging.

"When we began, it was shocking to see the amount of damage. Even the IIT Delhi team could not believe," Gupta said.

The deputy commissioner said that the ownership of flats would remain with the residents and no demolition work would be carried out without giving them proper compensation.

Decision On Refunds

Yadav further said that a refund decision would be taken after the report of the second expert committee is filed. He further said that if the residents are not willing to put up in the society and want their money back even if the building is safe to live in after necessary repairs, they will be issued a refund for their properties and one month's interest, News18 reported.

Gupta said the corporation will take full responsibility for constructing the flats. The NBCC Green View was completed in 2017, soon after which cracks started to appear in the building.

