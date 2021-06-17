Gujarat: Tribal Couple Beaten Up For Eloping, Three Arrested After Video Went Viral

A young couple from the tribal community in Gujarat was brutally beaten up by five men, including the girl's family members, for eloping. The couple was thrashed in the presence of villagers.

The incident took place on Monday, June 14, at Dhada village of Chhotaudepur district, NDTV reported.

The 19-year-old's eloped and hid in the nearby forest. However, the family traced them, brought them to the village. Two of the six accused tied the boy to an electricity pole and continuously thrashed him.

Later, one of the men brought the girl near the pole and hit her with a stick while the villagers stood still.

The Rangpur police arrested three members of the girl's family on Wednesday, June 16, after a video of the brutal assault went viral on social media. The arrested include the girl's father, brother and a distant relative. The police are on the lookout for the other three are absconding.

An FIR has been registered against six persons, including the one who recorded the incident. The boy's grandfather had lodged the complaint.

Also Read: Self-Styled Godman, School Founder Shiv Shankar Baba Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Former Students