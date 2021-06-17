Trending

The 19-year-old's eloped and hid in the nearby forest. However, the family traced them, brought them to the village and brutally beat them up.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   17 Jun 2021 11:17 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Gujarat: Tribal Couple Beaten Up For Eloping, Three Arrested After Video Went Viral

Credits: Aajkaal 

A young couple from the tribal community in Gujarat was brutally beaten up by five men, including the girl's family members, for eloping. The couple was thrashed in the presence of villagers.

The incident took place on Monday, June 14, at Dhada village of Chhotaudepur district, NDTV reported.

The 19-year-old's eloped and hid in the nearby forest. However, the family traced them, brought them to the village. Two of the six accused tied the boy to an electricity pole and continuously thrashed him.

Later, one of the men brought the girl near the pole and hit her with a stick while the villagers stood still.

The Rangpur police arrested three members of the girl's family on Wednesday, June 16, after a video of the brutal assault went viral on social media. The arrested include the girl's father, brother and a distant relative. The police are on the lookout for the other three are absconding.

An FIR has been registered against six persons, including the one who recorded the incident. The boy's grandfather had lodged the complaint.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Sanal M Sudevan

Devyani Madaik

