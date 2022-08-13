All section
Caste discrimination
Gujarat: Student Sticks Rs 500 Note To Answer Sheet To Bribe Examiner, Gets Suspended For A Year

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
Gujarat: Student Sticks Rs 500 Note To Answer Sheet To Bribe Examiner, Gets Suspended For A Year

Gujarat,  13 Aug 2022 5:06 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

In a recent incident of bribing an examiner, a student of class 12 from the science stream was debarred from appearing for Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board examinations for one year after he attached Rs 500 note to the answer sheet.

A class 12 science stream student has been banned from appearing for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSE) examinations for one year after he attached Rs 500 note to his answer sheet in an attempt to bribe the examiner. According to the official, the boy wanted the examiner to accept the bribe and qualify him in the respective subject.

The boy is among the other 22 students from the class 12 science stream who have faced strict disciplinary actions against them, including a ban on appearing for the board exam for one year. The corrective actions have been taken on various grounds- cheating, writing with a red pen, bribing the examiner, and carrying electronic devices to the exam hall.

An official from GSHSE said, "In a bid to clear the examination, a student of the science stream, who appeared in the board exam in April, stuck a Rs 500 note inside the answer sheet of the Chemistry paper with glue. Someone must have told him that such tricks might work to pass the exam," reported The Print.

The examiner informed the board for further action when a currency was found inside the exam paper. After an inspection into the matter and speaking to the student, the board withheld his result and banned him from appearing for the board exams for one year.

"As a punishment, he has to now appear for the board exam in March next year. Although students who fail two papers are allowed to appear in a supplementary exam in July, this student was not allowed to sit for that exam as a punishment," a board official added.

Education At Stake?

In a recent incident, another group of students failed to speak and understand English at a US court. Notably, the students have high scores in the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam. They scored 6.5 to 7 bands in IELTS, a test to check their English proficiency. The incident posed questions about the validity and credibility of the IELTS tests held in Gujarat.

Also Read: Transforming Lives! Know How This Initiative Is Changing Rural Livelihoods Through Renewable Energy

Education In Gujarat 
Bribing Examiner 
Cheating In Exam 

