Age No Bar: 67-Yr-Old Gujarat Woman Fulfils Decades-Old Doctorate Dream

Usha Lodaya, a 67-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara, has set an example by turning her five-decade-old dream into reality when she completed her Ph.D.

Lodaya wanted to pursue higher education and become a doctor, however, getting married at the age of 20 put a break on her dreams. Fortunately, she did not let her age hamper her aspirations and decided to take admission to the Maharashtra-based Shatrunjay Academy in her sixties.

She completed her Ph.D. in Jainism after passing the viva that was scheduled on Sunday.

Speaking to the Times of India, Lodaya said "It was a dream come true. I can now prefix Dr in my name. It took me 50 years to achieve something I had aspired for when I was a teenager. Though not medical but I got a doctorate degree."



Early Life

Lodaya was in the first year of B.Sc. in Mumbai's Jhunjhunwala college when she was forced to quit her studies. After marriage, she found herself occupied in family life, but the aspiration to study further always remained.



According to NDTV, the sexagenarian, inspired by Jainism Guru Jaydarshitashriji Maharaj, registered herself in the online course. She cleared her viva voce on 12 contemplations in Jain tradition to earn her doctorate.

Husband's Death

The biggest hurdle in her pursuit of doctorate studies was the death of her husband one and half years after she resumed her studies. But that hurdle became her drive as she completed her degree in Jainism, followed by a two-year Masters and a three-year Doctorate.



In the future, she plans to teach Jainism to the students interested in the field.

