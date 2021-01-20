Gujarat Govt Renames Dragon Fruit As 'Kamalam', Says Nothing Political About Decision

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Tuesday, January 19, said that the government has applied for a patent to change the terminology of the lotus-shaped dragon fruit to 'Kamalam'. According to the Chief Minister, the word 'dragon' is associated with China, News18 reported.

"We have applied for the patent of the Dragon fruit to be called Kamalam. But as of now, we the Gujarat government have decided to call the fruit as Kamalam," CM Rupani said.

"Even though the fruit is known as dragon fruit, it doesn't sound appropriate. The word Kamalam is a Sanskrit word and the fruit does have the shape of the lotus, so we have decided to call it Kamalam, and there's nothing political about it," he added.

According to the CM, the fruit has long since been grown as a form of cactus in the country.

"Nobody has to be alarmed by the word Kamalam," he said.

It may be noted that lotus is the symbol of the BJP and the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar is also named 'Shri Kamalam'.

A petition has also been sent through the Gujarat Forest Department to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to name the fruit Kamalam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned this fruit in his radio program Mann Ki Baat on July 26, 2020.

