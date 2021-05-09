Gujarat: Gaushala Turned COVID-19 Centre Treats Patients With 'Cow Dung, Urine'

A COVID-19 isolation centre in one of the villages of Gujarat is treating patients based on ayurvedic medicines made of cow urine, dung, milk, ghee and curd called "Panchagavya" along with allopathic facilities.

The centre is being run in a gaushala or cowshed that has over 5,000 cows managed by a trust 'Rajaram Gaushala Ashram' at Tetoda village in Deesa taluka of Banaskantha district. The centre named "Vedalakshana Panchagavya Ayurvedic Covid Isolation Centre" was inaugurated on Thursday, reported Deccan Herald.

Over 30 patients with COVID-19 symptoms got admitted to the centre on Saturday.

The centre has two MBBS doctors and four nurses along with Ayurveda practioners to treat the patients. "Promoting Ayurveda is our main purpose. But for patients with complications, we have doctors who will attend them," said Ram Ratan Das, trustee of the ashram.

The district authority permitted the ashram on May 6 to start a 100-bed covid care centre.

Anand Patel, the district collector said, "Fifty beds are for patients who want to opt for ayurvedic treatment while the rest is for allopathy which the gaushala trust has arranged on their own."

The district administration reportedly gave permission to the centre because of its image in the locality.

We have been trying to encourage people in rural areas to isolate themselves in case of any symptoms. To create infrastructure for their quarantine, we have created over 6,000 isolation beds across the villages in the district. This Ashram is also part of it," added Patel.

The gaushala is associated with Rajasthan-based Pathmeda Godham, said to be the largest cow shelter home, and is quite popular among the locals.

