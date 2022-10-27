Gujarat Becomes 100% 'Har Ghar Jal' State, Over 91 Lakh Households Connected To Tap Water

Gujarat has been declared a 'Har Ghar Jal' state on Wednesday (October 26), meaning all households in the state now have tap water connections. The project has been completed over the years in a phased manner under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission.' According to government officials, all 91,73,378 houses in the state now have a tap water connection.

The Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, confirmed the news by posting it on Twitter. He said, "Yet another achievement on the auspicious occasion of New Year. Gujarat declared as 100% Har Ghar Jal state. Under the eminent leadership of PM Narendra Modi, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, and the efforts of MLA Rushikesh Patel, Gujarat's every household is now having Jal."

The Water Supply Department, Government of Gujarat, also took to Twitter and mentioned, "Today is a marvelous day in the history of Gujarat as it becomes 100% tap water connected. Every rural household is now connected with individual Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC), providing safe, adequate, and regular drinking water."

Know About Jal Jeevan Mission

The Government of India's flagship initiative, 'Jal Jeevan Mission', was launched from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative is part of the mission, which aims to make provision of potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality, and on a regular and long-term basis to every rural household in India by 2024, reported Times Now.

The initiative strives for the freedom of sisters and mothers from the traditional practices of fetching water for household use. The initiative is bringing ease of living and dignity to people in rural areas of the country.

Earlier this year, Goa became the first state of being certified under 'Har Ghar Jal' with 100 per cent coverage of tap water connection. According to the government, over 2.6 lakh households have benefited from the scheme in both south and north Goa districts. Several other states and Union Territories are also gearing up to get certified as 'Har Ghar Jal' states.

Also Read: My Story: 'After Years Of Suffering, I Realised That I Can Be Much More Than My Looks'