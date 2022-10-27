All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Gujarat Becomes 100% Har Ghar Jal State, Over 91 Lakh Households Connected To Tap Water

Image Credit: Wikimedia (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Gujarat Becomes 100% 'Har Ghar Jal' State, Over 91 Lakh Households Connected To Tap Water

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Gujarat,  27 Oct 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Every household in Gujarat, especially in the rural areas, now has access to safe drinking water through taps. The Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, shared the information, mentioning ‘yet another achievement.’

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Gujarat has been declared a 'Har Ghar Jal' state on Wednesday (October 26), meaning all households in the state now have tap water connections. The project has been completed over the years in a phased manner under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission.' According to government officials, all 91,73,378 houses in the state now have a tap water connection.

The Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, confirmed the news by posting it on Twitter. He said, "Yet another achievement on the auspicious occasion of New Year. Gujarat declared as 100% Har Ghar Jal state. Under the eminent leadership of PM Narendra Modi, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, and the efforts of MLA Rushikesh Patel, Gujarat's every household is now having Jal."

The Water Supply Department, Government of Gujarat, also took to Twitter and mentioned, "Today is a marvelous day in the history of Gujarat as it becomes 100% tap water connected. Every rural household is now connected with individual Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC), providing safe, adequate, and regular drinking water."

Know About Jal Jeevan Mission

The Government of India's flagship initiative, 'Jal Jeevan Mission', was launched from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative is part of the mission, which aims to make provision of potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality, and on a regular and long-term basis to every rural household in India by 2024, reported Times Now.

The initiative strives for the freedom of sisters and mothers from the traditional practices of fetching water for household use. The initiative is bringing ease of living and dignity to people in rural areas of the country.

Earlier this year, Goa became the first state of being certified under 'Har Ghar Jal' with 100 per cent coverage of tap water connection. According to the government, over 2.6 lakh households have benefited from the scheme in both south and north Goa districts. Several other states and Union Territories are also gearing up to get certified as 'Har Ghar Jal' states.

Also Read: My Story: 'After Years Of Suffering, I Realised That I Can Be Much More Than My Looks'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Har Ghar Jal 
Gujarat 
Jal Jeevan Mission 

Must Reads

Rule Of Law Index: India Ranks 77 Out Of 140 Countries, Improves In Order & Security Parameter
Old Video Of Rishi Sunak's Doppelganger Dancing At A Beach Goes Viral With False Claim
Congress Leaders Share Video of Andhra Pradesh Festival As Visuals From Bharat Jodo Yatra
Uttar Pradesh: District Magistrate Driver's Son Secures 40th Rank In UP PCS, Becomes SDM In Bahraich
Similar Posts
Rule Of Law Index: India Ranks 77 Out Of 140 Countries, Improves In Order & Security Parameter
Trending

Rule Of Law Index: India Ranks 77 Out Of 140 Countries, Improves In Order & Security Parameter

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: District Magistrate Drivers Son Secures 40th Rank In UP PCS, Becomes SDM In Bahraich
Trending

Uttar Pradesh: District Magistrate Driver's Son Secures 40th Rank In UP PCS, Becomes SDM In

The Logical Indian Crew
Infantry Day: Know How Sikh Regiments First Batallion Landed In J&K, Battled Against Pakistani Invaders
Trending

Infantry Day: Know How Sikh Regiment's First Batallion Landed In J&K, Battled Against Pakistani...

The Logical Indian Crew
Heat-Related Deaths In India Rose By 55% Between 2000-04 To 2017-21, Reveals Lancet Report
Trending

Heat-Related Deaths In India Rose By 55% Between 2000-04 To 2017-21, Reveals Lancet Report

The Logical Indian Crew
Calling Girls Item Is Derogatory As It Objectifies Women In Sexual Manner, Says Mumbai Court
Trending

Calling Girls 'Item' Is Derogatory As It Objectifies Women In Sexual Manner, Says Mumbai Court

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X