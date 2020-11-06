Government Mandates Negative RT-PCR Report For International Arrivals

The travellers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine have been mandated to submit a negative RT-PCR report within 72 hours of their flight as per the revised guidelines for international arrivals.

According to the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, the international arrivals should submit an undertaking stating that they will abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo facility/home quarantine/self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, or as prescribed, either on its portal or to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through concerned airlines before they board their flight.

"Only for compelling reasons/cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness and parents with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days," it said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal shall be final, according to the guidelines.

"Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration," the guidelines said.

It has also been mentioned that the international passengers arriving without an RT-PCR negative certificate but still wishing to seek exemption from institutional quarantine can also undergo testing at the airports where such provisions exist. But if there is no such provision at an airport, then they should undergo mandatory 7 days' institutional and 7 days' home quarantine.

The passengers who have been exempted from institutional quarantine will show the same to the respective state counters on their cell phones/another mode before being allowed home quarantine for 14 days, while the remaining shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities- arranged by respective State or Union Territory for 7 days. They will be tested as per the ICMR protocol.

The same guidelines are applied to such passengers arriving through seaports/land ports, except that facility for online registration is not available for such passengers. They shall submit the self-declaration form to the concerned authorities of the government of India at seaports/land ports upon arrival.

