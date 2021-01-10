GoAir Sacks Pilot For Objectionable Tweet Against PM Modi, Twitterati Mock Decision

Shubhendu Deshmukh
GoAir fired one of its pilots on Saturday for allegedly making insulting remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet.
"GoAir has terminated the services of the Captain with immediate effect," the airline's spokesperson told the media on Saturday.
Captain Miki Malik is an Indian Air Force veteran and was now in civil aviation. He had reportedly tweeted, "PM is an idiot. You can call me the same in return. It's ok. I don't matter. Bcoz I am not PM. But PM is an idiot. Period."
Captain Miki Malik posted the tweet on PM Modi on Thursday. A Twitter user claimed that he had reported the Captian's tweet to GoAir following which the action was taken. Malik later deleted the tweet and apologised and even locked his Twitter account.
"I apologise for my tweets about PM, other offensive tweets which may have hurt sentiments of anyone associated. I convey that GoAir is not associated with any of my tweets directly or indirectly as they were personal views," he tweeted.
Despite the apology, GoAir sacked the Captain three days later and said, "GoAir has a zero-tolerance policy, and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour."
The company also clarified that they don't associate themselves with personal views expressed by their employees, reported India Today.
In June 2020, GoAir had sacked a trainee pilot after for allegedly tweeting objectionable remarks about Sita and Hinduism. However, it was found that another user by the same name had posted the tweet.
Twitteratis questioned the GoAir's moves and even mocked the airline's action as the captain did not mention which PM is an idiot.
Some people even criticised the reporting of his tweet and criticised GoAir for bowing down to pressure. Many veterans came in support of the pilot Mickey Malik and tweeted in his support with #BoycottGoAir
