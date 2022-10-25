Here's How Global & Indian Politicians Reacted To Rishi Sunak Becoming First Indian-Origin PM Of UK

After the dramatic exit of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss from the prime ministerial position of Britain, Rishi Sunak is in the race to become the first-ever Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain. He would be entrusted with the task of steering the nation out of its economic crisis and political instability.

Sunak's appointment is being celebrated widely by global and Indian politicians, who have poured in their congratulations and praises for his earlier policies through social media. The news of his victory had coincidentally come about on October 24, when India was amidst the Diwali festivities.

Double The Celebrations During Diwali

Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram rejoiced over the news by saying that the foreign states have embraced their minority communities by first choosing "Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak". He also tweeted that India has few lessons to learn from these countries who elected the minority to hold the highest offices in the government.

On the same lines, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who had recently contested the Congress presidential elections, poured in his congratulations. Tweeting way before the results were officially announced, he said that the "Brits have done something very rare in the world, to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office." His tweet ended with a question asking "can it happen here?"

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also conveyed her congratulations with the hope that India could also be more tolerant and accepting of all faiths and backgrounds.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha celebrated the win by saying "history comes full circle".

Remarking that the news had come as the nation celebrates Diwali in its 75th year of independence from the British, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Priti Gandhi tweeted "Who would have imagined the tables would turn in just 75 years!!"

Reactions By Global Leaders

Sunak's victory marks a historical turnaround in Britain's politics. The Tory membership vote had previously elected Liz Truss over Sunak, who was formerly the finance minister. However, amidst the failure of her governance and the rising uproar, she stepped down from the position after 45 days. This paved the way for Sunak to take over as the prime minister.

Opposition parties called for a general election claiming that the Tories crowned Sunak without having him say a single word about how he plans on transforming the country and their economic conditions. Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, said that he was going to run the country "without anyone having the chance to vote."

Nadia Whittome, the U.K.'s youngest MP, who is also of Indian origin tweeted that Sunak is "A multi-millionaire who, as Chancellor, cut taxes on bank profits while overseeing the biggest drop in living standards since 1956. Black, white or Asian: if you work for a living, he is not on your side."

She strongly pushed back the idea that Sunak would help the marginalised communities.

However, a large group of economists are relieved by Sunak's appointment and are hoping that his rule would usher the country out of recession. Conservatives as well, are heralding Sunak's victory as the right choice to bring the state back to a financially stable condition.