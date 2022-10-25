All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Heres How Global & Indian Politicians Reacted To Rishi Sunak Becoming First Indian-Origin PM Of UK

Image Credits: Twitter and Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Here's How Global & Indian Politicians Reacted To Rishi Sunak Becoming First Indian-Origin PM Of UK

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Others/World,  25 Oct 2022 7:58 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

'Who would have imagined the tables would turn in just 75 years', tweeted a BJP spokesperson, hinting at how Indians rose from being colonised by the Britishers to holding the highest positions in the British government.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

After the dramatic exit of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss from the prime ministerial position of Britain, Rishi Sunak is in the race to become the first-ever Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain. He would be entrusted with the task of steering the nation out of its economic crisis and political instability.

Sunak's appointment is being celebrated widely by global and Indian politicians, who have poured in their congratulations and praises for his earlier policies through social media. The news of his victory had coincidentally come about on October 24, when India was amidst the Diwali festivities.

Double The Celebrations During Diwali

Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram rejoiced over the news by saying that the foreign states have embraced their minority communities by first choosing "Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak". He also tweeted that India has few lessons to learn from these countries who elected the minority to hold the highest offices in the government.

On the same lines, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who had recently contested the Congress presidential elections, poured in his congratulations. Tweeting way before the results were officially announced, he said that the "Brits have done something very rare in the world, to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office." His tweet ended with a question asking "can it happen here?"

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also conveyed her congratulations with the hope that India could also be more tolerant and accepting of all faiths and backgrounds.
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha celebrated the win by saying "history comes full circle".

Remarking that the news had come as the nation celebrates Diwali in its 75th year of independence from the British, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Priti Gandhi tweeted "Who would have imagined the tables would turn in just 75 years!!"

Reactions By Global Leaders

Sunak's victory marks a historical turnaround in Britain's politics. The Tory membership vote had previously elected Liz Truss over Sunak, who was formerly the finance minister. However, amidst the failure of her governance and the rising uproar, she stepped down from the position after 45 days. This paved the way for Sunak to take over as the prime minister.
Opposition parties called for a general election claiming that the Tories crowned Sunak without having him say a single word about how he plans on transforming the country and their economic conditions. Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, said that he was going to run the country "without anyone having the chance to vote."
Nadia Whittome, the U.K.'s youngest MP, who is also of Indian origin tweeted that Sunak is "A multi-millionaire who, as Chancellor, cut taxes on bank profits while overseeing the biggest drop in living standards since 1956. Black, white or Asian: if you work for a living, he is not on your side."

She strongly pushed back the idea that Sunak would help the marginalised communities.
However, a large group of economists are relieved by Sunak's appointment and are hoping that his rule would usher the country out of recession. Conservatives as well, are heralding Sunak's victory as the right choice to bring the state back to a financially stable condition.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Rishi Sunak 
Britains prime minister 
Twitter reactions 
Indian politicians 

Must Reads

Old Video From 2020 Shared As Recent Statement By Arvind Kejriwal On Bilkis Bano Case
Unrelated Images Of Lalu Yadav Viral With Claim Of He Faking His Illness To Avoid Jail
From School Student To Indian Army Soldier, Major Amit Kumar Meets PM Modi Again After 21 Years
India Dominates Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In Asia; Only 1 City Has Best Air Quality
Similar Posts
From School Student To Indian Army Soldier, Major Amit Kumar Meets PM Modi Again After 21 Years
Trending

From School Student To Indian Army Soldier, Major Amit Kumar Meets PM Modi Again After 21 Years

The Logical Indian Crew
India Dominates Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In Asia; Only 1 City Has Best Air Quality
Trending

India Dominates Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In Asia; Only 1 City Has Best Air Quality

The Logical Indian Crew
Finding Home For 30 Million Abandoned Children: How Can India Attain High Adoption Level?
Trending

Finding Home For 30 Million Abandoned Children: How Can India Attain High Adoption Level?

Vidyadhar Prabhudesai
Zeal, Intuitive & Controversy! Looking At New UK PM Rishi Sunaks Journey In British Politics
Trending

Zeal, Intuitive & Controversy! Looking At New UK PM Rishi Sunak's Journey In British Politics

The Logical Indian Crew
Meet 91-Year-Old Pardes, Only Potter In Kummari Veedhi Who Continues To Bring Lights To Homes
Trending

Meet 91-Year-Old Pardes, Only Potter In Kummari Veedhi Who Continues To Bring Lights To Homes

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X