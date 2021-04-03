UP: Class 10 Girl Returning From Tuition Gangraped By Four Men In Meerut, Dies

A class 10 student died hours after she was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four men in Kapsad village of Sardhana in Meerut district. The horrifying incident took place when the young girl was on her way back home from a tuition class on Friday, April 2, reported NDTV.

While police said the 14-year-old died by suicide, her family has alleged that she was raped and poisoned by the accused.

Keshav Mishra, Meerut's Superintendent of Police (Rural) said two of the four accused have been arrested and efforts are underway to nab the other two.



One of the four accused studied at the same tuition centre where the girl was also enrolled.



The girl was on her way back from tuition when the accused stopped her, dragged her to an isolated spot and raped her.

"When she did not reach home at the usual time, we went to the tuition centre, but there we were told that she had not come. We then launched a fanatic search but to no avail. When she reached our house late in the evening, she was bleeding, her clothes were torn and she could barely speak. We rushed her to the hospital, where she succumbed," the girl's brother said.

"The police are saying there was a suicide note but the fact is she was murdered. It was they (the accused) who gave her poison," the girl's uncle said, reported The Indian Express.

According to the police, the girl, in her suicide note had named four men, including Lakhan and Vikas from a neighbouring village, besides two others. While Lakhan and Vikas have been arrested, the police is looking for the other two.

Meanwhile, Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state government over the incident and tweeted, "The news of the kidnapping, gangrape and poisoning of a student in Meerut is extremely sad and fear-inspiring for society."

