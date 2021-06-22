Ghaziabad Police Summons Twitter MD To Police Station; Rejects Video Call Request

Three days after the first summon, Ghaziabad Police issued a second notice to Twitter Managing Director Manish Maheshwari. The Twitter MD has been called to record his statement in person regarding the circulation of an "unverified video" on June 5, where a 72-year-old Muslim man was seen being assaulted.

The fresh notice was sent to Maheshwari after he offered to join the probe through a video call. But Ghaziabad Police rejected his request and directed him to be present at Loni Border Police Station on June 24, at 10:30 am. The first notice was issued under Section 166 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The second notice sent on June 21 was issued under Section 41 A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the CrPC, as per The Indian Express.

Restrictions Imposed By Twitter India

According to Twitter officials, Twitter India has already restricted 50 tweets in connection with the video where Abdul Samad Saifi is seen assaulted, and his beard cut off. In another Facebook live, Saifi had alleged that he was beaten up after being taken to an isolated spot and was forced to chant 'Jai Shree Ram.' However, Ghaziabad Police said that the accused had beaten him up because he had sold an amulet which they believed did not work.

"We notify the account holder directly, so they're aware that we've received a legal order pertaining to the account by sending a message to the email address associated with the account(s), if available," read a Twitter statement after they received the first notice.

Notice Issued By Ghaziabad Police

"The clarifications given by the company are not justified. As per our knowledge, the Twitter MD is the representative of the social media organisation, and he is bound to participate in the probe," read the order issued by Loni Border Police officials.

It further stated that Twitter MD holds the power of taking action on tweets that impact the "social fabric of the country."

The order further noted that Twitter failed to stop the tweets, which fuelled animosity among sections of the society and created an atmosphere of tension, despite Ghaziabad Police's Twitter handle declaring the news to be fake.

Earlier, Ghaziabad Police had booked Twitter Inc and Twitter Communications India and The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, Congress leader Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani Shama Mohamed, and writer Saba Naqvi for sharing the video.

Also Read: Ghaziabad Police Lodges FIR Against Twitter, Congress Leaders And Journalists Over Assault On Man In Viral Video