YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Granted Bail Hours After Being Arrested For Calling Fans At Noida Metro Station

Gaurav Taneja, a renowned YouTuber who goes by the name 'Flying Beast', was arrested on Saturday, July 9, for creating a stampede-like situation in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Taneja had planned to celebrate his birthday at the Sector 51 Metro station, following which his followers gathered at the station in large numbers to meet the YouTuber.

Birthday Celebration In Metro

Gaurav Taneja, through Instagram, had posted a request asking his followers to gather at the Noida metro station where he would celebrate his birthday among fans. Following this, thousands of people turned up at Sector 51 metro station, resulting in a stampede-like situation. He has over 3.3 million Instagram followers.

Also, Taneja's wife, Ritu Rathee, had posted on her Instagram page disclosing that she had booked an entire metro in which they would celebrate Taneja's birthday and cut the cake.

Large Crowd Gathered At Metro Station

The couple was informed that they would be restricted by a maximum capacity given by Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which was 200 people, 50 people for each coach. But they disclosed about the celebration to all their followers, and a large crowd gathered on the road throwing the traffic out of gear.

According to NDTV, there was panic due to the rush, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. The Noida Sector 49 Police reached the spot and alleviated the public. Due to the sudden rush, passengers travelling via metro faced trouble along with Metro employees who had difficulty controlling the situation.

Since the tokens for the celebration were distributed under the metro station, it led to a massive traffic jam; however, police cleared the roads as soon as they were informed.the

YouTuber Arrested

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has now been granted bail hours after he was arrested. He was first detained for violating the prohibitory orders imposed in Noida, given the rising Covid cases.

Further, according to India Today, to ease the situation, section 144 of the CrPC was imposed, and the YouTuber was detained for the violation of section 144. Taneja was kept in custody for two hours before arresting him under section 241 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

