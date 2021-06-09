Odisha: Ganjam Traders Offer Discount On Groceries To Those Vaccinated Against COVID

A municipal body in Odisha's Ganjam district has asked traders to give a one-time discount of 5% on the purchase of groceries to those who are fully vaccinated for COVID.

The main objective behind this move is to encourage people to participate in the vaccination drive and create awareness about the importance of vaccination.

Till now, at least 10 such shopkeepers have made this offer followed by appeals from the Hinjili Municipality, confirmed Manorapjan Sahu, the executive officer. Hinjili Municipality.

He also said that the civic body would not bear the losses that the traders would incur in the process. Further, he added that they will compensate for the losses from the profits they make and this move is a part of tire initiative of community participation in the vaccination drive.

Similar initiatives will also be taken up in some urban areas. including Berhampur, to encourage people to get inoculated.

An official said that they are in talks with the Ganjam Chamber of Commerce and their aim is to achieve 100% vaccination coverage in the district at the earliest to protect the residents from the virus.

"There is no shortage of vaccines for those above 45 years of age. The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has set up vaccination centres in different areas for the smooth conduct of the drive. We have also vaccinated the elder and disabled persons," BeMC commissioner Sidheswar Bahrain Borrdare said, as reported by The Times Of India.

As per the official data, out of the total target of 9,75,607 people above 45 years of age as many as 4,96,106 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine, which accounts for around 51% of the tire population. At the same time, 1,06,307 persons of the same age group have taken their second dose, which makes up around 37 % of the population.

