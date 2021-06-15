Trending

Bengal Rape Survivors Move SC Against TMC Workers, Demand Probe In Post-Poll Violence

A minor girl was allegedly raped in Murshidabad district on May 9. A 60-year-old from the East Midnapore district was allegedly sexually assaulted by five TMC supporters and workers on May 4, in front of her 6-year-old grandson.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   15 Jun 2021 5:59 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Bengal Rape Survivors Move SC Against TMC Workers, Demand Probe In Post-Poll Violence

Credits: The New Indian Express

Two gang-rape survivors, a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old minor from West Bengal, have moved the Supreme Court and sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into incidents of sexual violence they were victims of during the state assembly elections.

The Apex Court will hear the plea on Tuesday, June 15.

The two alleged they were gang-raped by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members after the poll results were out. The duo has also sought a probe into the alleged inaction of the police, NDTV reported.

In the application submitted to the Apex Court, both have described their ordeal. The minor girl belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and was allegedly raped in Murshidabad district on May 9. Later, the perpetrators dragged her to the forest area, leaving her to die. The following day, a local party leader allegedly came to her house and threatened to set it on fire if she disclosed the incident to the police, the media reported.

The 60-year-old from the East Midnapore district was allegedly sexually assaulted by five TMC supporters and workers on May 4, in front of her 6-year-old grandson, who also took away valuables, including cash and jewellery.

Both said they were victims of 'politically motivated violence'.

"Never have such cruel crimes being committed against a citizen for her family's participation in the democratic process," the media quoted the woman as saying. Of the five accused, the police have named only one in the FIR, she added.

Earlier, the top court had issued a notice to the Centre and the West Bengal government on a petition by the families of the two victims who died in the post-poll violence. The gang-rape survivors want to be a party to the PILs filed by the families of the deceased.

Also Read: 'Don't Want People To Consume Illicit, Smuggled Liquor,' Says TN CM Stalin On Reopening TASMAC Outlets

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian