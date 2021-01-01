Hollywood Star Gal Gadot Hails Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi As One Of Her 'Personal Wonder Women', Deletes Post After Major Trolling

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, who is enjoying the success of her latest film 'Wonder Woman 1984', recently shared on Instagram that Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi (grandmother) is her personal 'Wonder Woman'.

Bidding a farewell to 2020, the actress on Thursday shared a series of pictures of women who inspired her on Instagram. These pictures included young girls and female personalities from various walks of life, reported Firstpost.

"Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I've loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future," she wrote.

The Hollywood Actress while posting, wrongly captioned 'Bilkis Dadi's picture' as a woman fighting for equality in India. "The 82-year-old activist fighting for women's equality in India showed me it's never too late to fight for what you believe in." The post was later deleted. She also shared Shaheen Bagh's dadi image as her story, which is still put up.

Bilkis garnered fame for participating in last year's widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. She is also popularly known as Shaheen Bagh Dadi. She is featured in the Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.

She recently made a cameo at the Delhi-Haryana border on the outskirts of the national capital to extend her support to the protesting farmers.

