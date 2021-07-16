Free Vaccination Service At Doorstep For Specially-Abled, Elderly Of Puducherry

In a bid to encourage COVID-19 vaccination and cover all the eligible candidates, the Puducherry government has launched door-to-door service for senior citizens, the visually impaired, and people with other special needs.

The initiative was announced by Chief Minister N Rangaswamy at the secretariat while addressing the cabinet ministers on Wednesday, July 14, The Indian Express reported.

How To Avail The Service?

The services will be available from 8:00 am-1:00 pm at selected Public Health Centres (PHCs), which can be reached through the 104 helpline number. The team visit would comprise one or two staff nurses and a nursing student.

The PHC teams are located close to the respective Medical Colleges - Kosapalayam to PIMS, Lawspet to MGMCRI, Mettupalayam to SLIMS, and Reddiarpalayam AVMC, Mudaliarpet, and Muthialpet to SVMCH, The Hindu reported.

The state government has taken various measures to spread awareness about the vaccination and become a COVID-free union territory.

Number Of people Vaccinated

More than one-third of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, inoculating more than 4 lakh people and over 60,000 people with complete vaccination.

Fresh Cases

The Union Territory reported another fatality due to the virus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 1,773. Over a hundred people tested positive for the virus, taking the tally to 1.19 lakh. Around 122 people recovered from the infection. The total number of recoveries stood at 1.16 lakh.

Also Read: New Life For Lake: Bengaluru Citizens Recreate Water Channel Lost To Encroachments