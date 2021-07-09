Kerala Government Provides Free Onam Kits

Ratika Rana
The Kerala state cabinet decided to distribute free Onam kits to all ration card holders of the state, irrespective of their income bracket on Thursday. There would be 90 lakh beneficiaries across the state.
The decision to distribute free kits is regarded as a 'welfare measure' to aid people as the state went under lockdown several times because of rising cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic outbreak, all families belonging below the poverty line (BPL) or above the poverty line (APL) have been given the same. The kit previously contained 17 ingredients.
In May 2021, the Kerala government had announced that it would ₹3 lakh, apart from free education to the children who lost their parents to COVID-19.
In 2020, the government had muted Onam celebrations to control the spread of the virus. Back then, Kerala had been one of the most successful states in handling the spread of COVID-19.
Water, Metro And Other Financial Aid
The Cabinet also finalised the rates of Kochi Water Metro for the next year. e base price is ₹20, and an extra ₹4 would be charged for every additional km; ₹40 would be the maximum charge towards one direction. The government also authorised the Kochi Water Metro to make a fare fixation committee to revise the rates periodically.
The Cabinet also decided to provide a compensation of ₹20 lakh to a man named Harshad, who lost his life to a snake bite in Thiruvanthapuram Zoo, reported The Times Of India. Out of the total amount, the government would provide ₹10 lakh as financial aid, a government job appointment to his wife, bypassing the seniority levels, and his son's education would be taken care of till the age of 18 years.
