France Teacher Beheaded After Showing Prophet Muhammad Caricatures In Class, Police Shoot Dead Killer

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Oct 2020 5:21 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-17T10:59:40+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credit: Pixabay

A history teacher who had shown caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in a class was beheaded in Paris on Friday, October 16, and his assailant shot dead by French cops as they tried to arrest him, police said.

French anti-terror prosecutors said they were investigating the attack that happened on the outskirts of Paris at around 5 pm near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital.

According to the police, the victim was a history teacher who discussed the caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in his class.

Prosecutors said they saw the incident as "a murder linked to a terrorist organisation" and related to a "criminal association with terrorists".

The allegations are quite similar to that in the case of a 25-year old Pakistani man who injured two people in a meat cleaver attack to avenge the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad by the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

During the attack, two employees of a TV production agency wee seriously injured.

Police arrived at the scene after they received a call about a "suspicious individual" loitering near the school.

The cops then found the body of the teacher and the attacker armed with a knife-like weapon who threatened them as they tried to arrest him. They opened fire and injured him severely.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

The attack comes just two days after a follower of the Islamic State terrorist group who attacked a cop outside Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris with a hammer was sentenced to 28 years in jail.

Farid Ikken, 43, attacked police officers on patrol outside the cathedral on June 6, 2017, shouting "this is for Syria".

