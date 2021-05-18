Former Indian Medical Association Chief Dr KK Aggarwal Dies Of COVID-19

Shubhendu Deshmukh
Former Indian Medical Association president and a well-known voice amid the pandemic, Dr KK Aggarwal, died of coronavirus at 11:30 om on Monday.
The 62-year-old eminent cardiologist was on ventilator support for the last few days at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and died after a long battle with the COVID-19, reported NDTV.
An official statement was also released on the Padma Shri awardee's official Twitter handle.
"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives," the statement read.
Dr Aggarwal served as the president of the Indian Medical Association from 2016-2017 and was one of the popular faces among the Indian medical fraternity. Dr Aggarwal also headed the Heart Care Foundation of India. IN 2010 the government of India honoured Dr Aggarwal with Padma Shri.
Dr Aggarwal tried to educate people through his videos. His videos on Instagram has been watched by thousands, and some even have over lakh views. Recently he released a video while he was under treatment for COVID. In the video, he said, "The show must go on, picture abhi baki hai. We represent the collective consciousness of society. People like me will educate people even if we are on oxygen, and try to save lives."
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and conveyed his condolences.
