Former Indian Medical Association Chief Dr KK Aggarwal Dies Of COVID-19

Former Indian Medical Association president and a well-known voice amid the pandemic, Dr KK Aggarwal, died of coronavirus at 11:30 om on Monday.

The 62-year-old eminent cardiologist was on ventilator support for the last few days at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and died after a long battle with the COVID-19, reported NDTV.

An official statement was also released on the Padma Shri awardee's official Twitter handle.

"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives," the statement read.