For The Votebank: BJP To Host Sports League Named After Article 370 In Amit Shah's Constituency To Woo Youth

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in their latest attempts to woo young voters, is planning to launch kabaddi and cricket tournaments in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. It is the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Gandhinagar Loksabha Premier League 370 or GLPL 370, is named after Article 370, which was "abrogated in 2019 under Amit Shah's leadership", to "draw maximum number of youth to the party". There are plans to start tournaments in the middle of this month, Ahmedabad city BJP unit general secretary Jitubhai Patel was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

'Aim Is To Woo Young Voters'

Harshad Patel, who is the BJP in-charge of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, told the newspaper,

"The target is to have at least two teams in each ward (one each for cricket and kabaddi). The events have been organised to make the (young) voters, whose names are on the voters' list, pro-BJP. For that, cricket and kabaddi have been selected."

Patel then went on to add how that Shah first floated the idea with 8-10 party members and since then, over 200 BJP workers have been called and assigned various taks. BJP state unit general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela said that an entire team of the Lok Sabha constituency is involved in the exercise.

On August 5, 2019, Articles 35(A) and 370 were nullified by the Centre which gave the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir its special status and the mandate to define its domicile rules.



Also Read: A Timeline Leading To Bombay HC's Default Bail To Elgar Parishad Case Accused Sudha Bharadwaj