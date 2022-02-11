Karnataka Hijab Row: After Malala, Manchester United Footballer Paul Pogba Flags Hijab Protests On Instagram

Manchester United star footballer Paul Pogba has used his social media platform to express his thoughts regarding the ongoing Karnataka hijab row. The French midfielder reposted a video clip of protests featuring a faceoff between burqa-clad girls and saffron-scarved boys.

The 28-year-old 2018 World Cup winner reposted the reel, shared initially from an account named "_.islamismydeen._", on his own Instagram story. The above-mentioned clip was captioned: "Hindutva mobs continue to harass Muslim girls wearing hijab to college in India."

With this, Pogba becomes the second notable International figure to speak on the ongoing Karnataka hijab row after human rights activist Malala Yousufzai.

Pogba Takes To Instagram To Talk On Karnataka Hijab Row





Malala On The Karnataka Hijab Row

Earlier, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai had expressed her thoughts on the current hijab controversy in Karnataka, stating "refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying" and "leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women", reported India Today.



Malala had backed her remarks by sharing a news report on the hijab row where numerous Muslim students across numerous government colleges in Karnataka were prohibited from entering college premises wearing hijab.

Furthermore, on February 10, the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi-led bench, consisting of Justice JM Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, heard petitions by the Muslim students against regulations on wearing hijab. The bench then decided to hear the matter again on Monday, February 14 and instructed students not to wear any religious garments until the issue was pending with the court.

Colleges in Karnataka can reopen, but students cannot be allowed to wear any religious piece until the matter is pending, Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said.

The international recognition of the Karnataka hijab row has now offered rise to the belief of an elaborate 'toolkit' in the making as well.

Also Read: Indian Astronomers Create AI-Based Tools To Find 60 Potential Habitable Planets