Delhi Acid Attack: Flipkart Says Seller Blacklisted After DCW Issues Notice Over Easy Acid Availability

Image Credit- Pexels, Pixabaay (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Acid Attack: Flipkart Says Seller 'Blacklisted' After DCW Issues Notice Over Easy Acid Availability

Hardik Bhardwaj

Writer: Hardik Bhardwaj

Delhi,  16 Dec 2022 11:47 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

The announcement comes after the police said that the suspect in the acid attack case in Delhi had purchased the acid through Flipkart. The young girl suffered injuries on her face and eyes.

After receiving notices from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) regarding the sale of acid on Flipkart, the online e-commerce site announced that it had blacklisted the offending vendor. It also stated that it closely monitors the trades and delists products when they fail to comply with the standards.

The announcement comes after the police said that the suspect in the acid attack case in Delhi had purchased the acid through Flipkart. The young girl suffered injuries on her face and eyes.

Flipkart Offers Full Support

A spokesperson for the e-commerce platform condemned the tragedy and stated that the company is offering full support to the concerned authorities in their inquiry.

The spokesperson vehemently condemned the regrettable incident, expressed solidarity with the victim's family and asserted that products that fail to meet expectations are removed from the portal. Sellers found to be selling illegal, hazardous, or restricted items face harsh penalties.

The DCW contacted Amazon and Flipkart to seek an explanation of the easy availability of acid on their websites. The commission also requested copies of the licence for selling acid online and the company's policies for selling goods subject to government regulation. In its notice, the commission also inquired whether they obtained the photo IDs of the acid purchaser photo IDs, according to Hindustan Times.

According to rules laid out by the Supreme Court, an entity is only allowed to sell acid once the client provides a government-issued photo ID bearing their address and explains why they need it. The seller must also notify the district's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of their acid stockpiles in 15 days. The sale of acid to minors is also prohibited.

Illegal Availability Of Acid

The December 14 morning acid attack on the Class 12 student has reignited this debate on the easy availability of acids in retail stores and online marketplaces despite government regulations. The incident near Dwarka Metro Station in Southwest Delhi, where two bike-borne men attacked a 17-year-old girl while she was on her way to school with his younger sister, is just one of the many incidents where acid was used as a weapon despite government regulations on its sale.

According to Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police, Sachin, the one who ordered acid on Flipkart, started stalking the girl three months ago after she turned down his approaches and then attacked her with his companion Harshit Aggrawal. It was later revealed that the accused had procured the acid from Flipkart using an E-Wallet.

In response, the DCW sent letters to the CEOs of Amazon and Flipkart asking them to explain the reason for the easy and illegal availability of acid on the e-shopping platforms, stating that it has to be examined promptly.

Also Read: Bike-Borne Boys Throw Acid On 17-Year-Old School Girl In Delhi, Rises Questions On Over-Counter Sales

Writer : Hardik Bhardwaj
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
