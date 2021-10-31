All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Gets Its First Dog Park With Swings Made Out Of Waste Products

Image Credits: Paramjit Singh Rana/Twitter 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Gets Its First Dog Park With Swings Made Out Of Waste Products

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Delhi,  31 Oct 2021 12:35 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Situated in the city's Old Rajinder Nagar area, the park was inaugurated to give free space for pets as well as the pet parents to take a break from their home and have a good time.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi has its first-ever dog park inaugurated by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Saturday, October 30. Situated in the Karol Bagh at Old Rajinder Nagar, it boasts of greenery and colourful canine murals all around for pets and 'parents' to have a good time in the open, instead of staying confined to their homes all the time.

At the inauguration, the NDMC mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh, and Karol Bagh zone's Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Vishakha Yadav, were present. Quoted by the Hindustan Times, Iqbal Singh said, "With the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, the life of pet dogs and pet parents got confined to indoors and within limited space, making them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. This park, which is the first of its kind in Delhi, will help the pets to stay fit, rejuvenate and recreate in safe open spaces like parks." Not only that, but the dogs will also go through free check-ups in the park and get anti-rabies vaccination.

Perfect Place To Rejuvenate

Apart from its recreational value, what makes this park stand out are the swings. Yadav states that all of them are made out of waste. "Beautifully depicted dog caricatures and paintings are drawn throughout the park, giving it a lively atmosphere. Different kinds of swings, including the ones made out of waste, form the highlight of the park," she says. The commissioner further goes on about a registration counter installed to ensure safety for all the pets and their parents when they are in the park.

The chairman of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) North, Paramjit Singh Rana, shared pictures showing the murals being painted around the park, adding to its aesthetic value.

Such parks are extremely common all around the country. Cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru also have dog parks in different localities. According to NDTV, South Delhi will soon follow suit as its Municipal Corporation is working towards opening a similar park for the pet parents living there to enjoy themselves with their furry companions.

Also Read: This Online Community Helps Stray, Abandoned Dogs Find A Home


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Delhi 
dogs 
Dog Lovers 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X