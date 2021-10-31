Delhi Gets Its First Dog Park With Swings Made Out Of Waste Products

Delhi has its first-ever dog park inaugurated by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Saturday, October 30. Situated in the Karol Bagh at Old Rajinder Nagar, it boasts of greenery and colourful canine murals all around for pets and 'parents' to have a good time in the open, instead of staying confined to their homes all the time.

At the inauguration, the NDMC mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh, and Karol Bagh zone's Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Vishakha Yadav, were present. Quoted by the Hindustan Times, Iqbal Singh said, "With the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, the life of pet dogs and pet parents got confined to indoors and within limited space, making them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. This park, which is the first of its kind in Delhi, will help the pets to stay fit, rejuvenate and recreate in safe open spaces like parks." Not only that, but the dogs will also go through free check-ups in the park and get anti-rabies vaccination.

Perfect Place To Rejuvenate

Apart from its recreational value, what makes this park stand out are the swings. Yadav states that all of them are made out of waste. "Beautifully depicted dog caricatures and paintings are drawn throughout the park, giving it a lively atmosphere. Different kinds of swings, including the ones made out of waste, form the highlight of the park," she says. The commissioner further goes on about a registration counter installed to ensure safety for all the pets and their parents when they are in the park.

The chairman of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) North, Paramjit Singh Rana, shared pictures showing the murals being painted around the park, adding to its aesthetic value.

Glad to share with all Dog Lovers, work in progress of upcoming"1st Dog Park in Delhi"in our #WardNo102N at Chetak Park,Old Rajinder Ngr.This park will be unique in nature supported by NGO's where residents bring their dogs to play for good health. Team reviewed the work today pic.twitter.com/eh43QO6cFy — Paramjit Singh Rana (@RanaParamjit102) October 29, 2021

Such parks are extremely common all around the country. Cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru also have dog parks in different localities. According to NDTV, South Delhi will soon follow suit as its Municipal Corporation is working towards opening a similar park for the pet parents living there to enjoy themselves with their furry companions.



Also Read: This Online Community Helps Stray, Abandoned Dogs Find A Home



