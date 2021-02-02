Trending

Farmers' Protest: Khalsa Aid Conducts Fogging Drive At Tikri Border

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Khalsa aid workers conducted a fogging drive at the Tikri border area to remove any infection.

2 Feb 2021
In a tweet, the organisation said that the volunteers have been organising fogging drives to minimise the infection. "The protest at Tikri Border is stretched across 30kms, and it is increasing every day. Since so many people live in close proximity in open spaces, chances of medical issues are high," the tweet read.

