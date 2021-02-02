Trending

Sikh Museum Comes Up At Singhu Border To Inspire Farmers, Youth

“In our religion, we have many martyrs who sacrificed their lives for us, and the present generation doesn’t know about the Sikh history,” Singh said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   2 Feb 2021 3:21 AM GMT
Writer : Tamanna Sahoo | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo

An artist from Mohali, identified as Parvinder Singh, has set up a museum on Sikh history at the Singhu border, to inspire the protesting farmers and youth. "In our religion, we have many martyrs who sacrificed their lives for us, and the present generation doesn't know about the Sikh history," Singh said.

The artist has curated two trolleys at the border and displayed four Sahibzaade's martyrdom and Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice. "I read daily about the protest, and then I decided to bring these models to Delhi and hope to get support from Sangat, " he said.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tamanna Sahoo

Tamanna Sahoo

Trainee Social Media Editor

Tamanna has a keen interest in video production, podcasts and loves the creative aspects involved in social media and is an avid TV show's buff.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Tamanna Sahoo

Tamanna Sahoo

Trainee Social Media Editor

Tamanna has a keen interest in video production, podcasts and loves the creative aspects involved in social media and is an avid TV show's buff.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian