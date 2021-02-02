Sikh Museum Comes Up At Singhu Border To Inspire Farmers, Youth

An artist from Mohali, identified as Parvinder Singh, has set up a museum on Sikh history at the Singhu border, to inspire the protesting farmers and youth. "In our religion, we have many martyrs who sacrificed their lives for us, and the present generation doesn't know about the Sikh history," Singh said.

The artist has curated two trolleys at the border and displayed four Sahibzaade's martyrdom and Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice. "I read daily about the protest, and then I decided to bring these models to Delhi and hope to get support from Sangat, " he said.