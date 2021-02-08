Farmers' Protest: 2,000 Teargas Shells Fired On Republic Day To Control Protesters

To control the protesters during the tractor rally on Republic Day, the Delhi Police fired over 2,000 teargas shells.

In a report submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the matter, a senior police official also mentioned the modified tractors which were used by the protesters, reported The Indian Express.

According to data provided by some districts, at Ghazipur border, which comes under the jurisdiction of the East district, 210 teargas shells were fired.

At ITO, to stop protesters incoming from Ghazipur border, 200 teargas shells were fired by police.

Singhu and Tikri border comes under the jurisdiction of West zone, where to stop the protesters, around 1,775 teargas shells were fired.

"To help other districts, police personnel from New Delhi, Southeast, Northeast, Southwest and Rohini went there. New Delhi police fired 100 teargas shells, and 72 teargas shells were fired by Southeast district police to stop the protesters," a senior police official said.

On January 26, the scheduled tractor rally took a violent turn after a section of protesters broke through police barricades and entered parts of the national capital deviating from the permitted route. In many areas including ITO and Red Fort, several people were injured after clashes between protesters and police erupted.

"Police personnel decided to show restraint. Farmers were told to start the rally after 12 pm, and they were asked not to carry any firearms or swords. But the rally at Singhu border started at 7:30 am, and their leader Satnam Singh Pannu made provocative speeches. Barricades were broken by farmers. We maintained restraint because we did not want the loss of lives," Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava, addressing a press conference on January 27 said.

Meanwhile, in connection with the Red Fort violence, 60-year-old, Sukhdev Singh from Chandigarh has been arrested. He was seen leading a mob towards Red Fort in video footage.

In connection with the R-Day violence, 44 FIRs have been registered, and 126 persons have been arrested till now.