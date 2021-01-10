"Farmers Eating Chicken To Spread Bird Flu": Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar

Bharatiya Janata Party's Kota MLA Madan Dilawar on Saturday courted controversy after he alleged that "protesting farmers are conspiring to spread bird flu by consuming chicken at the protest sites,"

The member of legislative (MLA) further alleged that the "so-called farmers are not worried about the country, enjoying picnic and luxuries besides relishing delicacies," reported Times Now.

He claimed that "some" farmers are not participating in any movement but "enjoying chicken biriyani and dry fruits for leisure."

"It is a conspiracy to spread bird flu. There may be terrorists, robbers and thieves among them and there may also be enemies of farmers and all these people want to ruin the country. If the government does not remove them from the agitation sites, then bird flu can become a big problem in the country," Dilawar said.



भाजपा, राजस्थान के विधायक मदन दिलावर जी का किसानों के लिए आतंकवादी, लुटेरे जैसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करना शर्मनाक है।



जिस अन्नदाता ने आपके पेट में अन्न पहुँचाया उनके आंदोलन को आप पिकनिक बता रहे हैं, बर्ड फ्लू के लिए ज़िम्मेदार बता रहे हैं ?



आपका यह बयान भाजपा की सोच दर्शाता है। pic.twitter.com/1oKKeZeaNu — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) January 9, 2021

The ruling Congress party criticised Dilawar and said that his remarks reflect BJP's ideology.

Farmers from across the country - mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over 40 days demanding that the government repeal the three central farm laws.

The Centre has said that the laws are major reforms in the agricultural sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. But the farmers fear that the laws may eliminate the safety cushion of minimum support price and do away with the mandi system, putting them under the mercy of corporate giants.

Also Read: "Love Jihad" Is A Women's Rights Issue, Not Hindu-Muslim One: Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya