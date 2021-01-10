Trending

"Farmers Eating Chicken To Spread Bird Flu": Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar

"There could be many terrorists among them. Thieves and looters, too. They could be the enemies of farmers," Dilawar says in the video.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 Jan 2021 9:14 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Farmers Eating Chicken To Spread Bird Flu: Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar

Image Credit: The Times of India 

Bharatiya Janata Party's Kota MLA Madan Dilawar on Saturday courted controversy after he alleged that "protesting farmers are conspiring to spread bird flu by consuming chicken at the protest sites,"

The member of legislative (MLA) further alleged that the "so-called farmers are not worried about the country, enjoying picnic and luxuries besides relishing delicacies," reported Times Now.

He claimed that "some" farmers are not participating in any movement but "enjoying chicken biriyani and dry fruits for leisure."

"It is a conspiracy to spread bird flu. There may be terrorists, robbers and thieves among them and there may also be enemies of farmers and all these people want to ruin the country. If the government does not remove them from the agitation sites, then bird flu can become a big problem in the country," Dilawar said.


The ruling Congress party criticised Dilawar and said that his remarks reflect BJP's ideology.

Farmers from across the country - mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over 40 days demanding that the government repeal the three central farm laws.

The Centre has said that the laws are major reforms in the agricultural sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. But the farmers fear that the laws may eliminate the safety cushion of minimum support price and do away with the mandi system, putting them under the mercy of corporate giants.

Also Read: "Love Jihad" Is A Women's Rights Issue, Not Hindu-Muslim One: Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian