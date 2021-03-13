Singhu Turns Into 'Pind': Protesting Farmers Build Brick Houses, Gear Up For Long Haul At Delhi Borders
During the early days of the protest, tractors and trolleys were temporary shelters for the protesting farmers but they have now been replaced with 'pucca' houses.
Preparing for a long haul, farmers protesting against the centre's three farm laws since November last year have now started building houses at the Delhi borders.
Camping at the Singhu border for 106 days, farmers have transformed the protest area into a mini village or a 'pind'. After salons, libraries, make-shift gurudwaras and gyms, brick houses have now come up at the site.
During the early days of the protest, tractors and trolleys were temporary shelters for the protesting farmers but they have now been replaced with 'pucca' houses. Mosquitoes in the night and the scorching sun during the day is said to be the reason for the construction.
After internet shutdowns, fortification at borders, denial of water and electricity in the harsh winters, farmers are all set to intensify their protest against the three agri laws.
Farmers can be seen constructing houses on their own at Tikri border near Haryana which is costing them around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The price of construction material is being borne by the farmers as they are saving the cost of labour by building the houses themselves, reported NDTV.
The Kisan Social Army is leading this new initiative of farmers to prepare a shield against the hot wave in the national capital.
Anil Malik, a member of Kisan Social Army, said, "These houses are strong, permanent just like the will of the farmers. 25 houses built, 1000-2000 similar houses to be built in coming days."
Earlier, to tackle water scarcity at the borders, farmers had dug their own borewells.
When the government had cut access to public toilets, many were forced to defecate in the open. Women protesters were forced to walk kilometres to find a safe place or go to nearby fields.
Marking four months of their protest, farmer unions have called for a Bharat bandh on March 26. Farmers along with trade unions will protest the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on March 15.
