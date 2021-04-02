Assam Polls: EVMs Allegedly Found In BJP MLA's Jeep, Congress Calls It 'Open Loot'

Hours after the second phase of polling concluded in Assam, a controversial video surfaced on social media alleging that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being carried in the vehicle of BJP MLA from Patharkandi, Krishnendu Paul.

The video was tweeted out by Assam-based journalist Atanu Bhuyan, who also tweeted that the "situation is tense in Patharkandi".

Breaking : Situation tense after EVMs found in Patharkandi BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul's car. pic.twitter.com/qeo7G434Eb — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) April 1, 2021

In the video, EVMs can be seen inside a jeep with the registration number AS 10B 0022. People in the video can also be heard saying that the jeep belongs to BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul.

Soon after the video surfaced online, Congress has accused the BJP of trying to steal the election.

I never took the EVM argument seriously but WHAT IS GOING ON @ECISVEEP ?@naukarshah @poonamjourno https://t.co/6njKe1Hmbk — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) April 2, 2021





Every time there is an election videos of private vehicles caught transporting EVM's show up. Unsurprisingly they have the following things in common:



1. The vehicles usually belong to BJP candidates or their associates. ....



1/3 https://t.co/s8W9Oc0UcV — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021





Why can't the BJP gracefully accept they are losing #AssamAssemblyElections2021? Stealing EVMs and rigging the result won't do you any good. Assam will never forgive you even if @ECISVEEP does.#EVM_theft_Assam https://t.co/IZ9IkvKM2U — Pradyut Bordoloi (@pradyutbordoloi) April 1, 2021





This is the only way the BJP can win Assam: by looting EVMs. EVM capturing, like there used to be booth capturing. All under the nose of the Election Commission. Sad day for democracy. #EVM_theft_Assam #AssamAssemblyElection2021 https://t.co/5dmlu67Uui — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 1, 2021





How could such a lapse happen? Can EVMs be stolen by a BJP candidate without the connivance of district officials? Is the people's vote still sacrosanct? Looking at you, @ECISVEEP#EVM_theft_Assam #AssamAssemblyElection2021 https://t.co/tN58JK23Fl — Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) April 1, 2021

Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora threatened that the party would boycott the election "if this open loot and rigging of EVMs don't stop immediately".

We expect the Election Commission to take immediate action and explain how this could happen. The Congress party will consider boycotting the election if this open loot and rigging of EVMs does not stop immediately. @ECISVEEP #EVM_theft_Assam #AssamAssemblyElection2021 https://t.co/JfwbZzmyol — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) April 1, 2021





Will @SpokespersonECI explain this & what exactly was going on?



I highly doubt there'll be a response here so a letter shall be sent out today.



This is beyond unfathomable & the sanctity of the election process has been turned into a tragic joke now. https://t.co/stzuLtCROA — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of about 77.21 per cent was recorded in the second phase of the assembly election in Assam on Thursday, April 1. The turnout fell when compared to 82.7 per cent in 2016. The polling reported incidents of violence in Sonai and Kalaigaon constituencies in which at least five people suffered injuries.



Also Read: 'Stricter Restrictions If COVID Situation Doesn't Improve By Next Week': Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh