Trending

Assam Polls: EVMs Allegedly Found In BJP MLA's Jeep, Congress Calls It 'Open Loot'

Hours after the second phase of polling concluded in Assam, a video surfaced on social media alleging that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being carried in the vehicle of BJP MLA from Patharkandi, Krishnendu Paul.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   2 April 2021 3:33 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Assam Polls: EVMs Allegedly Found In BJP MLAs Jeep, Congress Calls It Open Loot

Image Credit: India Today

Hours after the second phase of polling concluded in Assam, a controversial video surfaced on social media alleging that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being carried in the vehicle of BJP MLA from Patharkandi, Krishnendu Paul.

The video was tweeted out by Assam-based journalist Atanu Bhuyan, who also tweeted that the "situation is tense in Patharkandi".

In the video, EVMs can be seen inside a jeep with the registration number AS 10B 0022. People in the video can also be heard saying that the jeep belongs to BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul.

Soon after the video surfaced online, Congress has accused the BJP of trying to steal the election.





Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora threatened that the party would boycott the election "if this open loot and rigging of EVMs don't stop immediately".


Meanwhile, a voter turnout of about 77.21 per cent was recorded in the second phase of the assembly election in Assam on Thursday, April 1. The turnout fell when compared to 82.7 per cent in 2016. The polling reported incidents of violence in Sonai and Kalaigaon constituencies in which at least five people suffered injuries.

Also Read: 'Stricter Restrictions If COVID Situation Doesn't Improve By Next Week': Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Rajath

Rajath

Creative Producer

A free spirit who find meaning in life with the virtue of creativity and doing job par its excellence, animal lover and traveller by heart.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian