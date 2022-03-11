StopTheWar: Over 1.2 Billion Metric Tonnes Of Greenhouse Gases Emitted Since US Unleashed 'Attack' On Terror In 2001

The far-reaching consequences of war or an armed conflict are known worldwide. Environmental pollution is defined as "the contamination of the physical and biological components of the earth/atmosphere system to such an extent that normal environmental processes are adversely affected". Even though environmental pollution is not a new phenomenon, it remains the single-largest threat facing humanity in current times. Industrialization, urbanization and deforestation have wrecked the global ecological front. Wars further augment the environmental damage already underway, thus making global warming, mass migration and compromised living conditions a reality.

Previous Instances On How War Has Impacted Countries

Since the US Military began the 'global attack' on terror after 9/11, it has released over 1.2 billion metric tonnes of greenhouse gases. The department of defence in the United States is the largest institutional consumer of oil, and hence the largest emitter of greenhouse gases. The several military operations in Iraq, Iran, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan have had severe implications on the environments and ecology of these countries. The vehicles used in military conflicts use high petroleum, thus releasing tonnes of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and sulfur dioxide are in addition to carbon dioxide.

An international study by Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) mentioned that the impact on the environment could be witnessed in the form of floods, droughts, rapidly changing crop quality, shifting growing seasons and increased displacement due to rise in sea levels. If humans kept going at the same rate, the future looks uncertain and bleak as resources continue to be scarce and the population grows. Countries that identify themselves as superpowers overspend to keep their military personnel and equipment healthy, thus compromising the environment.

The extent of any war is unknown at the beginning. First and foremost, targeting oil production, industries, and factories manufacturing weapons is likely to have chemical pollution in the environment. The United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) concluded a report on the Kosovo War and said that military conflict caused no specific 'ecological catastrophe'; however, it resulted in "some serious hot spots where contamination by hazardous substances released during the airstrikes poses risks for human health and the aquatic environment".

Massive Oil Spills After Kuwait War

During the Iraqi war in 1991, the forces fired strikes straight at the oil wells in Kuwait, destroying seven hundred oil wells and spilling nearly 60 million barrels of oil. The impact of the war could be experienced years later when the experts said that over ten million cubic metres of soil were still contaminated as late as 1998. Moreover, two-fifths of Kuwait's freshwater resources remain contaminated till today. The military had released 10 million barrels in the Gulf, thus reducing the coastline by 1500-km and costing over $700 million to clean up. During those months of the war, the average temperature had fallen by 10 degrees Celsius, and the light from the sun had reduced in the region.

Landmines and cluster munitions are another way of destroying the environment during the war. The effect of the landmines lasts way longer than the conflict and destabilizes communities. Agricultural lands become unusable, access to water is restricted, wildlife is harmed, and the chemical leach into the soil, thus destroying its quality. The Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq/Resident Coordinator, Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano, said, "We must not forget that people continue to suffer from this pollution. We must not lose sight of how this fuels uncertainty and anxiety over their health and livelihoods. The environment has long been a silent victim of Iraq's decades of conflict, and contaminated areas must be cleaned up so that people can live in their homes in safety and dignity".

How Is Russia-Ukraine Conflict Impacting The World?

As the Russian forces advanced into the Ukrainian territory, observers warned that the most recent violence could long-lasting impact the environment. The UNEP took to Twitter to plead for a ceasefire to ensure the safety of all people and the environment that sustains life on the planet. As researchers warned that Ukraine's industrial infrastructure, electrical grid or chemical plants could become a target of Russian airstrikes, Ukraine reiterated that if nuclear sites are targeted, the result could be more damaging than the Chernobyl disaster.

Ukraine is often called the wheat basket of the world, and therefore, the repercussions of the war could be felt far beyond the country's borders. Ukraine exports more than 40 per cent of its wheat and corn, which is supplied to Europe and Africa. The African continent experiences severe food shortages under typical situations, and the ongoing crisis has only further escalated the food insecurity amongst the countries. When Russia had annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, over 13,000 people were killed. The controversial Donbas region in Ukraine, which Russia identified as independent, is one of the country's most polluted regions.



Industrial pollution, contaminated water supply, and shutting down of factories also led to the rising concerns of environmental activists. In the regions controlled by separatists, untreated sewage waste is dumped into the Donetsk River, thus affecting the lives of people who depend on it for their daily water needs. In 2018, the United Nations reported that conflict in the Donbas had destroyed at least 530,000 hectares of land, including 18 nature reserves. Much of this was burned in more than 12,000 forest fires blazing near the combat zone, some of which were believed to have been sparked by artillery strikes.

A ceasefire would be the next best step to reduce the environmental damage both countries and the world have already borne. While initially, it might seem that the invasion impacts only the warring nations, the lasting ecological impact would be heavy on the global environmental front. While on the one hand, several countries are trying to switch to green energy for their daily needs, other countries continue to wage war against one another. Therefore, together we are only destroying the environment by increasing carbon emissions, releasing greenhouse gases, widening the ozone hole, thereby facilitating the melting of ice sheets in the arctic region and rising global temperatures.

Also Read: Bombay HC Orders Authorities To Give Mother's Caste To Adopted Son