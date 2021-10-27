Ensure No Places Of Worship On Office Premises, Rajasthan Police Tells SPs

Rajasthan police urged all district police heads to make sure strict compliance with the law that restricts the construction of places of worship on police premises. The move has invited strong criticism from the BJP who have termed the Congress "anti-Hindu" and have demanded a revocation of the order.

Additional Director General of Police (Police Housing) A Ponnuchami, who has said that under the Rajasthan Religious Buildings and Places Act,1954, on October 26 announced the order where it was stated there can be no religious place in a public building, reported The Week. He further added that all the superintendents of police in the state have been directed to comply with the Act.

Anti-Hindu Jibe By BJP

However, the order has not gone down well with all. The BJP, meanwhile, stated that it has exposed the "anti-Hindu" face of the Congress government. "The state government should immediately withdraw this unjustified order. Traditionally, places of worship have been established in police stations even before independence and they are also worshiped. This maintains a pleasant and spiritual atmosphere in the police stations," BJP state president Satish Poonia said in a statement. Meanwhile, Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena demanded that the order be withdrawn.

What Does The Order State?

In the order, Ponnuchami noted that over the past few years, there has been an "increase" in the construction of places of worship in various types of office complexes/police stations of the police department in the name of faith, which is not legal. According to the 1954 Rajasthan Religious Buildings and Places Act, it prohibits religious use of public places. The order further added that they received three different complaints about shrines being constructed.

Furthermore, there is also no provision for the construction of a place of worship in the map prepared and approved for the construction of administrative buildings of police stations, the order added.

