All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Ensure No Places Of Worship On Office Premises, Rajasthan Police Tells SPs

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Ensure No Places Of Worship On Office Premises, Rajasthan Police Tells SPs

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Rajasthan,  27 Oct 2021 10:07 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The move has invited strong criticism from the BJP who have termed the Congress "anti-Hindu" and have demanded a revocation of the order.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Rajasthan police urged all district police heads to make sure strict compliance with the law that restricts the construction of places of worship on police premises. The move has invited strong criticism from the BJP who have termed the Congress "anti-Hindu" and have demanded a revocation of the order.

Additional Director General of Police (Police Housing) A Ponnuchami, who has said that under the Rajasthan Religious Buildings and Places Act,1954, on October 26 announced the order where it was stated there can be no religious place in a public building, reported The Week. He further added that all the superintendents of police in the state have been directed to comply with the Act.

Anti-Hindu Jibe By BJP

However, the order has not gone down well with all. The BJP, meanwhile, stated that it has exposed the "anti-Hindu" face of the Congress government. "The state government should immediately withdraw this unjustified order. Traditionally, places of worship have been established in police stations even before independence and they are also worshiped. This maintains a pleasant and spiritual atmosphere in the police stations," BJP state president Satish Poonia said in a statement. Meanwhile, Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena demanded that the order be withdrawn.

What Does The Order State?

In the order, Ponnuchami noted that over the past few years, there has been an "increase" in the construction of places of worship in various types of office complexes/police stations of the police department in the name of faith, which is not legal. According to the 1954 Rajasthan Religious Buildings and Places Act, it prohibits religious use of public places. The order further added that they received three different complaints about shrines being constructed.

Furthermore, there is also no provision for the construction of a place of worship in the map prepared and approved for the construction of administrative buildings of police stations, the order added.

Also Read: SC Appoints Committee, Orders 'Thorough Inquiry' In Pegasus Row

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Rajasthan Police 
Place of Worship 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X