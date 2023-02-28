Here's Why Employees Of This State Power Department Wear Helmets To Work

Many public office buildings are infamous for their infrastructure maintenance. In the rural regions, in particular, many such official buildings barely stand on the support of a few bricks and cement. One such building's condition caught netizens' attention after a video showing the employees working with helmets on went viral.

People going to work can often be seen carrying cases, files, or other work-related materials. However, over 40 employees of the state power department in Baraut town have been wearing their helmets to work. All employees, including engineers, clerks, and contractual workers, are forced to work under the protection of helmets due to the dilapidated condition of the state department building.

In a video that has now gone viral, the helmet-wearing employees say, "We wear helmets to protect ourselves as we do not know when the plaster from the ceiling will fall and hurt us. There have been incidents in the past when workers were injured."

The computer operator of the department goes on to add that although there have been no major accidents, the employees want to avoid taking a chance as it is too risky. They also conveyed that the situation gets even worse during the rainy season as cracks appear in the roof and the rainwater drips into the office. So the employees are prepared at all times for a tragedy to dawn upon the already dilapidated building.

Viral Video That Brought A Solution

After the video went viral, the District Magistrate of Baghpat, Raj Kamal Yadav, took cognisance of the employees' plight. According to a report by Business Insider, he conveyed that a letter is being sent to the west Uttar Pradesh discom of the Power Corporation Limited to address the matter on priority.

The District Magistrate acknowledged the graveness of the issue and noted that it is dangerous to work in such "old and decrepit buildings." He has initiated an inquiry report from the superintendent engineer of the discom in this regard. The magistrate has also corresponded with the senior officials of the power corporation regarding shifting their office to a new building.

