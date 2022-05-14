Maharashtra: Father-Son Duo Arrested For Alleged Electricity Theft Of Rs 5.93 Cr At Stone Crusher Unit

A father-son duo has been arrested for alleged electricity theft of Rs 5.93 crores from Sachin Stone Crusher at Phalegaon in Kalyan taluka of the Murbad area in Thane district, Maharashtra.

The variation came into notice after a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had raided the stone crushing unit in Falegaon on May 5.

The inquiry revealed that the unit operator had stolen over 34 lakh units of power for more than two years by installing the remote control circuit in the meter, reported NDTV.

An official said, "Power was being stolen remotely with the use of a gadget that was tampering with the meter readings. The total power theft in the last 29 months has been estimated at 34,09,901 units worth ₹ 5.93 crores."

Arrested Under Various Provisions Of Electricity Act

A Murbad police station official informed that the Police had registered a case against the accused, Chandrakant Bhambre, his son Sachin Bhambre and the driver under various provisions of the Electricity Act; under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The accused were residing in Phalegaon village in Kalyan taluka. The MSEDCL realised that the electricity theft began between December 2019 and April 2022.

Meter Was Tempered

The initial inquiry has uncovered that the meter was tampered with, and the records of power consumption were suspicious. Hence, the device was seized, and a detailed examination was carried out in the laboratory, reported The Times of India.

It was exposed that the remote control circuit was installed by wrapping black adhesive in the meter. The technical analysis inferred that by controlling the circuit with the help of remote control, the actual power consumption of the crusher was recorded less in the meter.

