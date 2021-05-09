Thought Of Deferring Polls But Decided Against It, Says Dissenting EC Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission (EC) had considered deferring a few phases of the recently held Assembly polls given the rising number of COVID cases but decided against it since the imposition of President's Rule could have proven to be "damaging" for the poll body.

Kumar was prevented from filing it by the Election Commission, which said that "there is no precedence of the poll panel filing two separate affidavits in the same case," according to an anonymous official who spoke to The Print.



"The matter was consulted with our senior counsels, and then a decision was taken that his (Kumar's)request cannot be agreed upon," the official said.

Kumar even offered to resign and volunteered for personal punishment in a draught affidavit that was never filed, claiming that the institution "needs to be absolved of the doubts cast on it to save democracy" lest "everyone else start making insinuations and allegations in much more magnified, exponentially derogatory terms", reported The Times Of India.



The Madras High Court had previously pulled the institution and made blistering remarks about the Election Commission, alleging that it was partially to blame for the country's second wave of Covid-19 and it did not prevent politicians from holding rallies that drew tens of thousands of voters.



On April 29, the Election Commission filed a petition with the Madras High Court, requesting that media coverage of the court's criticism of the poll panel be restricted. The High Court, on the other hand, declined to issue such an order.

The Supreme Court rejected the Commission's appeal a few days later.

