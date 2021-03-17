[Video] Elderly Woman In Delhi Dies After Son Slaps Her, Act Caught On Camera

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman in Delhi's Dwarka area died on spot after she was slapped by her son during an argument.

The woman, 76, has been identified as Avtar Kaur, reported India Today.

The incident occurred when Kaur reportedly engaged in an argument with her son and her daughter-in-law over parking issues with their neighbours on Monday, March 15 afternoon.

Horrible. A man in Delhi slaps his old mother, she dies. pic.twitter.com/NsAO8PZb7b — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) March 16, 2021

CCTV camera footage of the incident shows Kaur's son slapping her, following which she becomes unconscious and falls to the ground.

The woman was then taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Kaur's 45-year-old son Ranbir was arrested after a case was filed by the police under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, before Kaur's son hit her, there was an argument between the woman and one of her neighbours over parking. Kaur's son then confronted her about "picking up a fight" with the neighbours, the police said. During the argument between the two, the son slapped his mother.

