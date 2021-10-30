All section
Education Must Be Indianised, Teach About Maharishis, Sages: VP Venkaiah Naidu

"Education Must Be Indianised, Teach About Maharishis, Sages": VP Venkaiah Naidu

Goa,  30 Oct 2021 5:53 AM GMT

Education must be Indianised to come out of the colonial mindset and restore the country's glory as 'Vishwaguru' and teach students about the Indian civilisation, values, and ethics, Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday, October 28.

Naidu said it was important for students to discontinue learning about the colonial mindset and know the great values of civilisation taught by our forefathers. Rishis, Maharishis, Munis, sages, and all other great people, The Indian Express reported.

The vice president spoke during an inaugural ceremony at the Sant Shirobanath Ambiye Government College of Arts and Commerce in North Goa.

He said the universities and other institutes must make changes in the syllabus and include the stories and teachings of the national and local heroes.

"Unfortunately, because of the colonial rule, our education system was such that we are not taught about the true history of our civilisation. History calls Robert Clive the great, not Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rana Pratap. Our children, children of Goa they must be taught about the Goa Liberation Movement. The sacrifice made by great people of this great land. The sufferings they endured during that suppression. I am happy that the new education policy brings (it) in," the media quoted him as saying.

Another suggestion Naidu laid was about making changes in the National Education Policy and promoting education in the mother tongue to help children understand subjects better.

Other languages can be taught as well, but the mother tongue should be primary and abolish the false impression that their success rate would be less unless one does not pursue studies in English.

