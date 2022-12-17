Easy Availability Of Acid Despite SC Law Raises Concerns, West Bengal Records Max Attacks Between 2018-21

The recent acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Delhi has refocused attention on the problem of acid attacks in India. Between 2016 and 2021, more than 1,300 of these assaults and an additional 384 attempted acid attacks across the country have been reported.

According to a study of data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 14 acid attacks were registered nationwide each month in 2021. The NCRB also noted that fewer acid attacks have occurred during the last three years, but with high acquittal rates.

In India, 176 acid attacks and 73 attempted acid attacks were reported in 2021, bringing to light the same old question - Why is acid readily available in retail stores and online marketplaces despite a Supreme Court order banning their over-the-counter sale without a proper ID?

Lack Of Implementation At Grassroots Level

The answer lies in need for more efficiency in implementing this law at the Grassroots level. For instance, although it is not widely accessible in the central locations of the national capital, there are few areas where local vendors and grocery stores openly sell acid for less than ₹ 20 per bottle. The Delhi Commission for Women discovered that in some areas over the past six years, not a single check had been carried out by the sub-divisional magistrates, who are responsible for inspecting the stock and ensuring the regulated sale of acid. Some people are yet to receive a single fine since 2017.

The Poisons Act of 1919 requires that retail sales of acids and chemicals be strictly regulated. The Center has issued advisories to all states and Union Territories, urging them to evaluate their regulations, but its implementation still needs to be improved. Acid is readily available in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Telangana. Most often, local store owners don't bother to look at the ID and note the buyer's name and the justification for buying.

According to Ashish Shukla, co-founder of the Chhanv Foundation, the issue starts with enforcement. As per their observations, the government and administration in Delhi and UP appeared unsure about which department controls the sale of acid. According to Ashish, they submitted many RTIs, requesting the government to provide information about a district-by-district sale of acid and licences issued. However, they failed to receive a single response, reported Deccan Herald.

Need For Strict Regulations

In recent years, WB and UP have reported the most acid attacks among the states. In WB, there were 185 reported occurrences of acid attacks between 2018 and 2021, compared to UP's 137. Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Sikkim, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura reported no acid attacks in 2021. Only Delhi (9 cases) and Jammu & Kashmir (3 cases) have reported acid attacks among the UTs, while the remaining recorded no cases. But the issue of the easy availability of acid concerns every state.

According to Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), the number of acid assaults has decreased significantly in other nations with a ban on acid sales. She spoke of the need for strong penal provisions at all levels and wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker to discuss women's safety in parliament.

आज निर्भया गैंगरेप केस को 10 साल पूरे हो रहे हैं। दुख की बात है कि आजतक कुछ नहीं बदला। माननीय लोकसभा स्पीकर और राज्यसभा अध्यक्ष को पत्र लिख आज की सदन की कार्यवाही स्थगित कर संसद में महिला सुरक्षा में मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने की माँग की है। pic.twitter.com/PVPWSZWLzT — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 16, 2022

Clearly, political will is required to carry out the apex court's order, and encouraging victims of acid attacks to come forward and report incidents will undoubtedly help to improve the situation and safety of women in the nation. Also, strict regulations must be in place for stores and e-commerce websites regarding buying and selling acid.



