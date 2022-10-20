E-Gaming Federation To Challenge Tamil Nadu's Ordinance To Ban Poker & Rummy- Know More

The Tamil Nadu government's ordinance to impose a ban on online gaming will be challenged by E-gaming Federation (EGF) as it categorises poker and rummy as games of chance, said the industry body on Wednesday (October 19).

The EGF, whose members include Games 24x7, Junglee Games, and MPL, among others, cited the Supreme Court verdict, which, as per the industry body, has classified rummy as a game of skill.

The industry body said in a statement that bringing rummy under the ambit of a game of chance is directly in breach of the Supreme Court rulings and the Madras High Court verdict, which toppled the law banning online games, including poker and rummy.

Tamil Nadu Government's Ordinance

The state government released an ordinance to restrict online gambling and regulate online games in Tamil Nadu. It stated that an online gaming authority would be established to exercise powers vested through this ordinance, reported NDTV.

The gaming authority will issue registration certificates to local e-game providers, regulate online games, identify online games of chance -- rummy and poker -- and supervise the functioning of online game providers in Tamil Nadu, among other things.

What Does E-Gaming Federation Say?

Sameer Barde, the Chief Executive Officer of EGF, said in a statement, "After examining the ordinance, we have decided to file a lawsuit as it categorises rummy and poker as games of chance. This is in dissonance with multiple legal and judicial pronouncements, including the recent judgment by the Madras High Court, which has clearly segregated games of skill and chance."

It stated that the top court and numerous high courts had reiterated the legality of skill-based gaming as a form of business. The state government must take note of these rulings to create an enabling gaming policy that protects players rather than outright banning them.

According to the industry body, a comprehensive online gaming policy that safeguards players ensures that only legal online skill-gaming operators provide their services and weeds out those who disregard the law are urgently needed. It added that the gaming market in the country is expected to grow in revenue from USD 2.2 billion to USD 5 billion by 2025.

