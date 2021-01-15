Dushyant Dave Resigns As SC Bar Association President, Says Continuation Will Be Morally Wrong

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave on Thursday, January 15, quit as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) with immediate effect saying he has forfeited his right to continue.

Dave was first elected SCBA president in 2014 and was re-elected in 2015, FirstPost reported.

In a letter, Dave said that the tenure of the SCBA Executive Committee had ended and it may not be possible to hold virtual elections as per schedule "due to reservations held by some lawyers".

"Following recent events, I feel that I have forfeited my right to continue as your Leader and so I hereby tender my resignation from the post of the President of the SCBA with immediate effect. Our term has already come to an end," the letter read.

"We sincerely decided to hold a virtual election to elect a new body. Now I find it may not be possible to hold them as per the schedule declared by the Election Committee due to reservations held by some of you. I understand their position and have no quarrel with it but to me, any further continuation as the President in these circumstances will be morally wrong," Dave wrote in the letter.

"I must place on record my deep gratitude to each of you for being part of this EC and contributing immensely during Covid 19, perhaps the greatest challenge to mankind we will ever see in our lifetime. You have done proud to this Institution, the SCBA. It was a privilege to be with you. I wish you all lots of good luck for a better future," the letter added.

Recently, Dave had represented a few farmer unions before the apex court in the case of a constitutional objection to the three farm laws.

The SC had then stayed the implementation of the three contentious laws.

