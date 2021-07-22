Trending

Atmanirbhar Bharat: DRDO Successfully Tests Two Homegrown Anti-Tank Missiles

The successful test flight of the missile marked a major boost for the Narendra Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and would strengthen the Indian Army, the DRDO said.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 July 2021 12:12 PM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: Twitter/DRDO

In a major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired an indigenously developed a man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MP-ATGM) on Wednesday, July 21. Apart from this, a new generation of Akash surface-to-air missile (Akash-NG) was also successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the Odisha coast by the organization the same day.


The MP-ATGM was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. It hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed the same with precision, the DRDO said. "All the mission objectives were met. The missile has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art miniaturised infrared imaging seeker along with advanced avionics," the DRDO said.

The Akash-NG is meant for use by the Indian Air Force (IAF) with the aim of intercepting and neutralising fast and agile aerial threats. It has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories, and produced by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

DRDO stated that the successful launches of the MPATGM and the Akash-NG are a major boost towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening of the Indian Army and the IAF.

Madhusree Goswami

Sanal M Sudevan

Madhusree Goswami

