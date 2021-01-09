'They Can Do This To Anyone', BJP Leaders Jump To Defend Trump After Twitter Bans Account

Navya Singh
As Twitter deleted the account of US President Donald Trump on January 9 citing 'risk of further incitement of violence', BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP leader Amit Malviya called it a threat to democracy.
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also said that he was against social media platforms' move to ban Trump over his inciteful posts.
Meanwhile, many opposition leaders and netizens in India called for similar action to be taken against some BJP leaders.
Soon after Facebook imposed an 'indefinite' ban of Trump's account, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter wondering when one could expect similar action in India.
The ban from Twitter came shortly after Facebook and Instagram also temporarily suspended Donald Trump from their platforms for a period of two weeks, till Joe Biden took over as the President.
Suspending Trump's account permanently, Twitter said, "After reviewing of tweets from the Donald Trump account and the context around them — how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence".
It added, "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open".
Responding to Twitter's decision, outgoing US President tweeted from the official Twitter account of POTUS and said that the microblogging site has banned free speech and alleged that Twitter employees coordinated with Democrats and Left to suspend his account.
However, minutes later, Twitter removed it from the profile.
Trump then tweeted from a page called 'Team Trump', but Twitter took down that account as well.
Referring to those who voted for him as 'patriots', the outgoing US President said, "Twitter may be a private company, but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long."
He also said that he will make a "big announcement soon". "We will not be silenced! Twitter is not about free speech. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely," he said.
The war between Trump and the social media platform comes soon after protesters supporting Donald Trump thronged the US Capitol, as Vice President Mike Pence rebuked the president's demand to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump supporters overturned barricades and clashed with police on the US Capitol grounds. Washington DC police chief Robert Contee said that pro-Trump protesters used "chemical irritants" on police to break into the US Capitol. Visuals also showed Trump supporters storming the Senate chamber with one of them seen yelling "Trump won that election".
Soon, after the siege, Joe Biden condemned the violence, urging Trump to 'do his Constitutional duty'. Trump, later urged rioters to 'go home in peace.'
