'They Can Do This To Anyone', BJP Leaders Jump To Defend Trump After Twitter Bans Account

As Twitter deleted the account of US President Donald Trump on January 9 citing 'risk of further incitement of violence', BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP leader Amit Malviya called it a threat to democracy.

This must be wake up call for all who don't yet understand threat to our democracies by unregulated big tech companies.



If they can do this to POTUS, they can do this to anyone.



Sooner India reviews intermediaries regulations, better for our democracy.@GoI_MeitY https://t.co/SWzaBfycJ8 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 9, 2021

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also said that he was against social media platforms' move to ban Trump over his inciteful posts.

Deplatforming Donald Trump, a sitting US president, sets a dangerous precedent.



It has less to do with his views and more to do with intolerance for a differing point. Ironically, those who claim to champion free speech are celebrating.



Big tech firms are now the new oligarchs. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 9, 2021

Meanwhile, many opposition leaders and netizens in India called for similar action to be taken against some BJP leaders.

Soon after Facebook imposed an 'indefinite' ban of Trump's account, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter wondering when one could expect similar action in India.

Facebook/instagram ban Trump indefinitely for using platform to incite violence



When can we expect the same standards & action against hate/fake news mongerers in India, Mr. Zuckerberg?



Or are the risks to your business too great? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 7, 2021





Why is this chomu panicking? https://t.co/ZtN2R6xXwg — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 9, 2021





RT if you want @TwitterIndia to ban Amit Malware & Tejasvi Surya the next time they incite violence and enmity between groups.



Hate in India isn't acceptable. Let's hold them accountable just like in America. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 9, 2021





The platform is provided by a tech company&they are bound to set their rules of engagement after adhering to guidelines set by countries. However for them to have amplified a hateful narrative for years to suddenly ban does not give them the moral high ground they seek 1/2 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 9, 2021



The ban from Twitter came shortly after Facebook and Instagram also temporarily suspended Donald Trump from their platforms for a period of two weeks, till Joe Biden took over as the President.



Suspending Trump's account permanently, Twitter said, "After reviewing of tweets from the Donald Trump account and the context around them — how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence".

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

It added, "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open".



Responding to Twitter's decision, outgoing US President tweeted from the official Twitter account of POTUS and said that the microblogging site has banned free speech and alleged that Twitter employees coordinated with Democrats and Left to suspend his account.

However, minutes later, Twitter removed it from the profile.

Trump then tweeted from a page called 'Team Trump', but Twitter took down that account as well.

Referring to those who voted for him as 'patriots', the outgoing US President said, "Twitter may be a private company, but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long."

He also said that he will make a "big announcement soon". "We will not be silenced! Twitter is not about free speech. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely," he said.

The war between Trump and the social media platform comes soon after protesters supporting Donald Trump thronged the US Capitol, as Vice President Mike Pence rebuked the president's demand to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump supporters overturned barricades and clashed with police on the US Capitol grounds. Washington DC police chief Robert Contee said that pro-Trump protesters used "chemical irritants" on police to break into the US Capitol. Visuals also showed Trump supporters storming the Senate chamber with one of them seen yelling "Trump won that election".

Soon, after the siege, Joe Biden condemned the violence, urging Trump to 'do his Constitutional duty'. Trump, later urged rioters to 'go home in peace.'



